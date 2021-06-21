Inter Miami red cards could be reviewed by MLS; Pizarro called up to Mexican team

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said he and his players were “angry, fuming and frustrated” after their 1-0 loss at D.C. United Saturday night, and that the club would appeal at least one of the two red cards issued to Miami players.

As it stands, the players sent off — midfielder Gregore and defender Ryan Shawcross — are suspended for the home game against Orlando City on Friday night.

Under MLS rules, clubs may request an appeal with the Independent Review Panel to request a review “to rectify a case of clear and obvious error relating to an on-field disciplinary decision of the match officials” for red cards and second yellow cards that resulted in a player suspension.

Shawcross was ejected with a red card for wrapping his arm around the neck of D.C. United player Joseph Mora as he brought him down in the 84th minute. Earlier in the second half, Gregore was handed a second yellow card and sent off for a tackle on Kevin Paredes.

Clubs must submit their appeal within 24 hours after the end of the match and within 48 hours must send documentation to support the appeal, including photos, video, testimonies, etc...

The review panel then determines if “match officials made a clear and obvious error in respect to the disciplinary sanction.”

Prior to the start of the MLS season, clubs post a $25,000 refundable bond with the league office for the right to make up to two unsuccessful appeals during the season.

If the panel deems the decision was in error, the player is reinstated for the following game. If not, the club loses one of its two allotted appeals for the season.

Teams must be cautious in requesting an appeal because if it is denied and deemed “frivolous”, meaning it had no basis, then the club forfeits its bond and loses the right to appeal any other decisions for the remainder of the MLS regular season and postseason and the next regular season and postseason. Also, the player’s send-off punishment doubles to two games.

Pizarro gets Mexico call-up

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro was called up to the Mexican national team for a pair of upcoming friendlies. Mexico plays Panama June 30 in Nashville and Nigeria on July 3 in Los Angeles.

Pizarro did not play the past several Inter Miami games or recent Mexico games due to a hip/abductor injury. He is eligible to play Friday’s Inter Miami game vs. Orlando City pending medical clearance.

Montreal game moved

Inter Miami’s July 3 game against CF Montreal will be played at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey (7:30 p.m., My33, UniMas). The game is officially a Montreal home game, but due to COVID border restrictions, Montreal has been based in Fort Lauderdale and playing its home games at DRV PNK Stadium. However, on July 3, that stadium will be a host site for three Gold Cup preliminary round matches.

Gold Cup tickets on sale

Cuba, Haiti, the Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago are among the 12 teams playing Gold Cup matches at DRV PNK Stadium July 2, 3 and 6. For the full schedule and tickets, go to www.concacaf.com/gold-cup/tickets/