Inter Miami coach Phil Neville expects ‘big things’ from Rodolfo Pizarro vs. D.C.

Inter Miami playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro has been the subject of much fan and media chatter during the past few weeks as he was dropped from the starting lineup for the Cincinnati game, missed the Chicago game with a hip flexor injury, and left off Mexico’s national team roster for upcoming matches.

But his Inter Miami coaches and teammates “expect big things” from Pizarro in the home game Saturday night against D.C. United, coach Phil Neville said on Thursday. It will be the first game played in front of a capacity crowd (18,000) at DRV PNK Stadium.

Pizarro is recovered from a minor hip flexor injury and was at full fitness all week.

“A lot of people talk about Rodolfo Pizarro, and there’s a lot of speculation about Rodolfo Pizarro, but as I keep telling everybody, especially Rodolfo, we love him,” Neville said. “He’s a big part, a big player in this football club. Now it’s about providing a platform for him to go out on Saturday, give his best and start enjoying his football, playing with more freedom.”

Neville started Federico Higuain in place of Pizarro in the Cincinnati game, and the team won 3-2. Higuain remained in the No. 10 position in last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Chicago. It is unknown who will start against D.C., but Neville insisted he is pleased with Pizarro’s work rate and attitude.

“In terms of work ethic and sacrifice for the team, Rodolfo is as good as anybody on the team, without a shadow of a doubt,” Neville said. “He’s just not got the rewards he wants — the goals, assists and key passes. I want him to get rewarded and Saturday will give him that platform.”

Inter Miami (2-3-2) is desperate for a win after a poor performance at Chicago. The players and coaches spoke at length after the game and Neville said the conclusion was that from top to bottom the club needs to demand higher standards and become more consistent.

“It was important for us as a group to get together and talk about attitude, which is a non-negotiable in football,” said winger Lewis Morgan. “We have to make sure we are fighting as a unit. The games that we’ve done that, we’ve been successful. But the attitude level against Chicago was lower than it had been. We’re looking forward to righting the wrongs on Saturday and paying back our fans for their support.”

Robinson update: Winger Robbie Robinson was held out of full training this week after he aggravated a hamstring injury in the Chicago game. Neville said he hopes to have him back after the two-week international break, which begins May 31 and ends June 11. “We won’t take any risks with Robbie,” Neville said.

Gonzalez Pirez out: Center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez will miss Saturday’s game with an accumulation of yellow cards. He had been battling a nagging knee injury and was missing from training on Thursday.

Fray making progress: Center back Ian Fray, who tore his ACL before the start of preseason, did light jogging on Thursday and is participating in team meetings but is not expected back soon.