Inter Miami players Rodolfo Pizarro, Kelvin Leerdam called up for national team duty

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and defender Kelvin Leerdam were called up for national team duty over the upcoming FIFA match window.

Pizarro is part of Mexico’s 23-man roster for three games, beginning with a friendly against Iceland May 29 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Inter Miami plays its first home game at full capacity that night against D.C. United, so Pizarro likely will not be there for the occasion.

Mexico will then play Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on June 3 at Sports Authority Field in Denver. Mexico’s third game is against Honduras on June 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Leerdam will be joining Suriname’s squad and will face Bermuda in a World Cup home qualifying match on June 4 at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion. The team then faces Canada away on June 8 at Toyota Park in Chicago, Ill.

After the May 29 match, Inter Miami’s next game is June 19 at D.C. United.