This is when you can see Cuba, Haiti, Bahamas play Gold Cup games in Fort Lauderdale

Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium will be the epicenter of Caribbean soccer in early July as it is the host site for nine Gold Cup preliminary round matches. The full schedule was released Thursday.

Twelve national teams – including Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas – will compete July 2, 3 and 6 in a trio of tripleheaders at DRV PNK Stadium to determine the final three teams for the Gold Cup Group Stage, which begins July 10. The knockout stage is July 24 to Aug. 1. The summer tournament is being held across eight U.S. cities.

The U.S. national team opens July 11 in Kansas City against a qualifier, and then plays group stage games against Martinique July 15 and July 18 against Canada. Among the other Gold Cup teams are Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, and El Salvador.

The DRV PNK Stadium schedule is:

Friday, July 2

Haiti vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (4:30 p.m.)

Bermuda vs Barbados (7 p.m.)

Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 3

Guadeloupe vs Bahamas (4:30 p.m.)

Cuba vs French Guiana (7 p.m.)

Guatemala vs Guyana (9:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 6

Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4 (4:30 p.m.)

Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6 (7 p.m.)

Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims (9:30 p.m.)

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.