Here is the full Inter Miami player salary list, led by Gonzalo Higuain ($5.74 million)

The Major League Soccer Players Association on Thursday released its annual salary guide, which lists the 2021 annual base salary and 2021 annual guaranteed compensation data for the 786 players under contract with Major League Soccer. All data is as of April 15, 2021.

According to the list, forward Gonzalo Higuain is Inter Miami’s highest-paid player and the third-highest player in the league with guaranteed compensation of $5,793,7504. The second-highest Miami player is Rodolfo Pizarro ($3.35 million), followed by Blaise Matuidi ($1.5 million), and Matias Pellegrini ($920,833), who is on loan to the club’s USL Fort Lauderdale team.

Other Inter Miami salaries (in order) are: Julian Carranza ($750,000), Gregore Silva ($651,000), Nico Figal ($630,000), Lewis Morgan ($553,125), Ryan Shawcross ($307,500), Kelvin Leerdam ($297,625), Joevin Jones ($273,900), Victor Ulloa ($220,000), Jay Chapman ($180,333), Christian Makoun ($175,000), Robbie Robinson ($170,000), John McCarthy ($136,583), Brek Shea ($135,000).

Drake Callender ($120,000), Dylan Castanheira ($81,375), Federico Higuain ($81,375), George Acosta ($81,375), Josh Penn ($63,547), Ian Fray ($63,547), Edison Azcona ($63,547), Felipe Valencia ($63,547).

Mexican forwards Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez are the highest-paid players in the league. Vela, the 2019 MVP who plays for Los Angeles FC, will earn $6.3 million, followed by the L.A. Galaxy’s Chicharito at $6 million.

A League-wide analysis of the 2021 salary data showed salaries for players in roster spots four through 18 grew on average more than 10 percent per year over the last five years. The average base salary for senior roster non-designated players in MLS is $398,725 in 2021, more than doubling over the last five years.