Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium to operate at full capacity starting with May 29 game

Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium is about to get a lot louder.

The club announced on Tuesday that “due to the rapid distribution of vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from our loyal fans” the stadium will operate at full capacity while abiding by MLS guidelines for all home matches starting with the May 29 game against D.C. United.

Per league COVID rules, certain sections around the field must remain protected, so the capacity will fall just under 18,000. The two home games so far were capped at 8,000 fans. Inter Miami becomes the first South Florida professional sports team to announce it is returning to full capacity since the pandemic shut down sports in March 2020.

The 8 p.m. match will broadcast locally on CBS 4, UniMás and the Inter Miami app.

Inter Miami will continue reinforcing the health-and-safety protocols in place at the stadium, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas. In addition, the team will follow strict cleaning protocols before and after games and will provide hand sanitizing stands throughout the stadium.

“This is an exciting development for Inter Miami, our fans, and partners, who have waited over a year to truly debut our stadium and experience a night of fútbol at full capacity,” said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. “Our community is taking great steps forward in helping us get back to normal, especially with the rapid distribution of vaccinations, and this coupled with the high demand from our fans gives us the confidence to operate at full capacity.”

Starting with the May 29 game, season-ticket members will be able to return to their originally selected seat locations. They can log into their Account Manager at this link to view tickets for the remaining 14 regular-season home matches. Members will no longer need to select tickets in advance via a priority access window.

Season-ticket members will also have an exclusive presale opportunity to purchase additional tickets to home matches. Following the presale window, all 2021 home matches will be made available for purchase to the general public.

Inter Miami’s home match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, May 12, will operate at a reduced capacity. Season ticket members must have pre-selected tickets for this match. Tickets will not be sold at the gates.