Inter Miami might be without Higuains, Pizarro, Robinson, Carranza on Sunday. Here’s why

The mood around the Inter Miami training facility quickly shifted from cheerful to subdued early this week as the team learned of the death of Gonzalo and Federico Higuain’s mother less than 48 hours after the siblings made MLS history in a 2-1 win at Philadelphia.

Now, the team is facing the possibility of a Sunday road game at Nashville SC without the Higuain brothers; playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro, who is in Mexico obtaining a green card and may not be back in time; starting left wing Robbie Robinson (hamstring injury) and backup forward Julian Carranza (non-COVID illness).

“We’ve had a difficult week,” coach Phil Neville said Wednesday. “You get massive reality checks in life about the importance of football and the need to keep your feet on the ground and we got that literally 24 hours after the game when we heard the news that the Higuain brothers’ mother passed away.

“All of a sudden you realize that football is secondary to what happens in real life. That was a massive shock for the whole squad. The Higuains are so popular, Fede and Gonzalo, they’re both leaders in the team. That news really affected us all in the first 24 to 48 hours after the game. That was a real leveler for us.”

Neville told the brothers not to come back until they were ready and said he does not know if they will return by Sunday.

“I told them to come back when they’re ready to play football, their families are more important,” Neville said. “When they left, Gonzalo and Fede both said their mom’s dying wish was for them to come back and play… the strength of a mother in a household is really powerful. So, what I said to them is `Go spend time with your family and make sure you give them everything you can, and football is secondary’.

Argentine defender Nico Figal, who is close to the Higuains, said the team is motivated to win Sunday’s game for the grieving brothers as a tribute to their mother.

Neville said the team is preparing to play without the Higuains, Pizarro, Robinson and Carranza. Robinson injured his hamstring during Saturday’s game and missed four days of practice. He still felt it at training Wednesday, and Neville said it is not worth taking a chance with a player who relies on speed as Robinson does. “At most he may be on the bench,” Neville said.

Carranza has been battling a bug since last weekend and is doubtful.

“We’re warming [assistant coach] Jason Kreis up to come out of retirement because we might need him at center forward,” Neville joked.

The coach credited the subs with winning the game against the Union and has faith they will step up on Sunday.

“We’ve got a really good squad with two quality players at each position, so this will give a chance to the players who have been chomping at the bit,” Neville said. “Victor [Ulloa] has been incredible in training, so has Jay Chapman. [Eddy] Azcona is ready to play in an MLS game, Josh Penn, Drake [Callender], Dylan [Castaneira], they’re all ready.”

Inter Miami players received their second COVID vaccines during the past few days, and Neville said all were fine.

“We have not been affected by the vaccine,” he said. “We’re all lucky enough to have a fully vaccinated squad now. Yes, your arm gets sore, you have mild symptoms, but ultimately it puts us in a safer, better place.”

Notes: A source with knowledge of the MLS investigation into Blaise Matuidi’s contract, said the league is expected to announce sanctions as soon as next week... Figal, who was named to the MLS Team of the Week, is seeking a green card. “I am very proud to be representing my country,” Figal said. “Whenever you play in another country, you want to show your country in the highest light, which is what I am working to do here in MLS.”