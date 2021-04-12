Inter Miami signs Dutch goalkeeper, MLS investigation of Matuidi contract wrapping up

Inter Miami announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Nick Marsman through the 2023 season. The 30-year-old will join the team in July following two years with Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Dutch first division.

Marsman will occupy an international roster slot and is pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

“We are pleased to welcome Nick to Inter Miami. He brings a wealth of qualities both in and out of possession which will impact and complement our style of play,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director. “We head into the 2021 season confident that our strength this year at the goalkeeper position will come from our combined qualities. Nick’s addition alongside John McCarthy, Drake Callender and Dylan Castanheira, who have already impressed in preseason, reinforces our ambition and intent to have a high level of competition at every position.”

McCarthy is expected to be the starter for Sunday’s season opener at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy (3 p.m., ABC).

Marsman has played 136 matches since his 2011 debut, mostly for FC Twente and Feyenoord Rotterdam. In his two seasons at Feyenoord, he made 29 appearances, including five starts in the Europa League, and registered 12 clean sheets. He has 10 shutouts in 25 matches this season and was named to the league’s team of the month in March.

This and that

▪ Matuidi investigation “wrapping up”: MLS commissioner Don Garber said during his preseason media conference Monday that the league’s investigation into Blaise Matuidi’s contract “will be resolved by the start of the season. Inter Miami will be roster compliant by the start of the season, as will all 27 teams. The investigation is wrapping up and we can expect in the next couple of days we’ll be announcing our findings.” Matuidi will be classified as a higher-paid Designated Player this season after falling into the lower rung of salary classification upon his signing last summer.

▪ Garber on Miami stadium: While speaking about New York stadium issues, Garber brought up the Inter Miami stadium situation. The team is playing in the new 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with plans to eventually build a bigger permanent stadium in Miami. “Miami Freedom Park is a project that Jorge Mas and his group are laser focused on. And look at that facility that they are playing in temporarily. But we will get a stadium in Miami. It may take longer than we expected, but we will get a stadium in Miami.”