Inter Miami’s preseason matches Sunday vs Toronto FC, Miami FC canceled

Inter Miami’s final preseason games on Sunday against Toronto FC and Miami FC have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The games, scheduled at the newly-named DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, will be replaced by an instrasquad match.

The club had already canceled three matches in the past few weeks, which means Inter Miami will enter its season opener Apr. 18 against the Los Angeles Galaxy without a single preseason test against an MLS opponent.

Its only preparation matches were against the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Miami FC, both USL clubs. Scheduled games in Bradenton against the Charleston Battery (USL), and MLS opponents New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC were called off due to COVID-19 concerns with a few cases in the Miami camp and other clubs, as well.

“Teams throughout the league are going through the same things we are,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said last week. “It’s obviously challenging for us to prepare for a season this way. There will be plenty of teams in the league who are going to be figuring things out and what their team really looks like one, two months into the season. Not ideal from a preparation standpoint, but it gives us time in the training periods with the new coaching staff to work on some of the tactics and the ways Phil wants to play and integrate the players into the team.”

Inter Miami’s second season will kick off with a (limited capacity) sellout crowd of 8,000 fans for the game against the Galaxy. The 3 p.m. match will be televised on ABC and ESPN Deportes.