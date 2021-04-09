Inter Miami, AutoNation sign three-year deal, stadium to be renamed DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami will be in the pink as it kicks off its second season.

The MLS club and AutoNation, the Fort Lauderdale-based automotive retailer, on Friday announced a multilayered three-year deal that includes naming rights of the stadium and branding on the first team training kits.

The 18,000-seat stadium will be named “DRV PNK Stadium” in support of AutoNation’s DRV PNK cancer charity initiative. It is a perfect match, as the team’s colors and pink and black. The announcement was made at the stadium, which has already been decorated with AutoNation and DRV PNK signage.

“DRV PNK Stadium is about raising awareness of a proven mission that has raised over $26 million in the fight against cancer. Our partnership with Inter Miami, one of the most dynamic fútbol clubs, will raise awareness and help fund cancer research,” said Marc Cannon, AutoNation’s executive vice president and chief customer experience officer. “It allows for our collective support of organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, and Moffitt Cancer Center at the national and local levels.”

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said AutoNation’s South Florida roots and community work made it an attractive partner.

“Inter Miami is a purpose-driven organization, and we take great pride in partnering with AutoNation, #154 on the Fortune 500 and a South Florida-based company that is positively impacting our community through a creative national campaign,” said Mas. “It’s important as a sports club to take our time to partner with the right brands who not only represent our values but also help us use our platforms and reach to amplify good causes.”

As a part of the deal, AutoNation will sponsor a “Saves” feature during Inter Miami matches. For every Inter Miami goalkeeper save, AutoNation and Inter Miami will donate up to $100,000 towards cancer research annually.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis attended the press conference and thanked Mas and Inter Miami for becoming an active part of the community and providing a COVID-19 vaccination facility at the stadium.

In addition, the partnership includes extensive TV and digital exposure, with the entitlement of the Inter Miami Digital Live Stream via the Inter Miami App and Inter Miami’s Spanish language streaming.

In October, to honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in conjunction with DRV PNK Across America Day, Inter Miami fans will be asked to wear pink to a home game to support the cause. Associates from more than 300 AutoNation locations also unite on DRV PNK Across America Day to deliver thousands of comfort bags to patients battling cancer at treatment facilities annually in October.