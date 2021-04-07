Inter Miami, AutoNation expected to announce “DRV PNK” stadium naming deal on Friday

Inter Miami Stadium is expected to enter a naming rights deal with AutoNation on Friday, and based on photos that leaked out, looks like it will be called DRV PNK Stadium. SBI Soccer

Inter Miami is expected to announce a stadium naming rights deal with AutoNation on Friday, and pink signage that read: “DRV PNK STADIUM” was already going up on Wednesday night.

The team sent out an advisory Wednesday afternoon saying a “special announcement” is scheduled for Friday morning at the stadium involving team co-owner Jorge Mas and AutoNation executive vice president Marc Cannon. Speculation was that a stadium naming deal – and possibly a jersey sponsorship deal – were going to be made public.

SBI Soccer posted a photo of the DRV PNK STADIUM signage on social media Wednesday night. A club spokesperson would not comment on the deal.

The partnership makes sense as AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale, home of the Inter Miami training facility and current stadium, and the auto retailer has a Drive Pink (“DRV PNK”) cancer charity initiative, which fits with Inter Miami’s team colors of black and pink. Customers who choose to donate get a pink license plate frame on the back of their vehicle. AutoNation has raised more than $25 million for cancer research and charities since the program’s inception in 2015.

AutoNation sponsored Indy Car drivers Jack Harvey, Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti, who had the DRV PINK logo on their cars, fire suits and helmets. The company has also been involved in NFL and college football sponsorships. AutoNation owns and operates over 325 locations.