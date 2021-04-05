Inter Miami players get vaccinated at the club’s stadium

Inter Miami players on Monday received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Inter Miami CF Stadium vaccination site in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami is among the first American professional sports teams to get its players vaccinated. Players will receive the second dose in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s amazing the club provided this opportunity for us,” said midfielder Victor Ulloa. “We know how important it is to get vaccinated.”

Kelvin Leerdam, a right back who recently joined Inter Miami from the Seattle Sounders, added: “If you see the way we’ve been living the past year, it’s not easy. I’m just trying to do my part to get back to normal life.”

As of Monday, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination in Florida is open to everyone 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine is also authorized for persons 16 and 17 who are accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

The vaccination site at Inter Miami CF Stadium has been operated by Broward Health since January 12, with up to 1,500 pre-registered patients receiving their shots per day.