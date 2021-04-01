Zinedine Zidane’s son, Enzo, is on trial with Inter Miami. Here are the details

Getty Images

Zidane is training with Inter Miami. No, that is not an April Fool’s Day joke.

Enzo Zidane, the eldest son of Real Madrid manager and French legend Zinedine Zidane, has been trying out with Inter Miami the past few weeks. He is not under contract and is in camp as a “trialist”. ESPN first reported the news, and a league source confirmed it.

The 26-year-old midfielder, known simply as “Enzo”, began his career at Juventus and Real Madrid academies, and was on the roster with Madrid’s first team in 2016, but was unable to break into the lineup.

He bounced around from Spanish clubs Alaves and Rayo Majadahonda to Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and Portuguese club Aves. He played for Spanish second-tier team Almeria in 2019-20 and was let go in October 2020.

Enzo, named after his father’s hero, Uruguayan star Enzo Francescoli, also played for Spain’s U15 team and France’s U19 team. Zinedine Zidane and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham were teammates at Real Madrid and remain friends.

Inter Miami was scheduled to play three preseason games this week in Bradenton, but they were canceled, and the team returned to its Fort Lauderdale training facility due to COVID concerns among the teams that were training in Bradenton. The season opener is at home April 18 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.