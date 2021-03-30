Inter Miami cancels three preseason games in Bradenton ‘for health, safety of players’

Inter Miami’s preparation for the 2021 season took a big hit Tuesday, as the club announced the cancellation of this week’s three preseason matches at IMG Academy in Bradenton “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of players and staff”.

The team had been scheduled to play Charleston Battery on Tuesday, and the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on Saturday at the IMG Academy. Instead, the team was headed back to its Fort Lauderdale training facility. The club would not comment further and would not say if anyone on the team tested positive for COVID. An earlier preseason match against Miami FC was canceled last week due to a COVID situation on that team.

Nashville SC and New York City FC announced last Saturday that “in the interest of the health and safety of the players and staff” their preseason match scheduled that day in St. Petersburg was canceled. Another Nashville match vs. New York Red Bulls was canceled due to a match official testing positive for COVID-19.

Inter Miami’s weekly media availability, which was scheduled for this Wednesday, has also been canceled. The season opener is at home April 18 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.