Inter Miami full season schedule released. Here’s who and when they play

Major League Soccer released its full season schedule on Wednesday and Inter Miami will be broadcast nationally 11 times on ABC, ESPN, FOX, FS1, Univision and UniMás.

Miami kicks off the season Apr. 18 at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy with reduced capacity in its Fort Lauderdale Stadium with intentions of reaching full capacity later in the year. The next two games are on the road at Philadelphia Apr. 24 and at Nashville May 2 (ESPN).

“We know how important it is for our team to play in front of our fans to build memories and to create a true home team advantage this season, but the well-being of everyone in our stadium will always be a priority,” said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. “We continue to be encouraged by the positive developments in our region with the increased access to vaccinations, including a site in our stadium, and are confident we will be able to open at full capacity soon this season.”

Season ticket holders will have priority access before the general public to the first three home matches, including April 18 vs. the Galaxy, May 9 vs. Atlanta United, and May 12 vs. CF Montreal, which is playing its home matches at Inter Miami stadium due to cross-border COVID travel regulations.

Single-match tickets will be made available to the general public in early April based on availability. Fans interested in receiving priority access by becoming season ticket holders can call 305-428-0611.

The matches not on national T.V. will broadcast regionally on CBS4, MyTV33, Unimas, the free Inter Miami App, and the Univision 23 App.