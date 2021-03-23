Inter Miami signs former Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam

Seattle Sounders







Inter Miami continued its preseason build on Tuesday with the signing of MLS Cup champion and three-time Western Conference champion defender Kelvin Leerdam. The former Seattle Sounders right back signed as a free agent to a three-year contract.

The Club acquired his right of first refusal from the Sounders in exchange for $50,000 of General Allocation Money in 2021 and $25,000 of General Allocation Money in 2022.

Leerdam is a U.S. Green Card holder who will not occupy an international roster spot. He will join the team after his duty with the Suriname national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers this week.

“Kelvin is a dynamic, attacking full back with a lot of winning experience in this league,” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director, who knows Leerdam from his many years in Seattle. “He is a great addition to our roster and we are looking forward to integrating him to the team following his national team duties.”

Leerdam, 30, said: “It feels great to be signed by this club, a very ambitious club. I knew Chris from Seattle and had a very good relationship with him. Also, there are some very good players in Miami and you are never too old to learn.”

Leerdam spent the last four seasons with Seattle, winning one MLS Cup (2019) and three Western Conference titles (2017, 2019, 2020). He played in all three MLS Cup finals, starting in two of them.

He scored 10 goals and 12 assists over 100 games. In 2020, he started 19 of 24 games them, had three goals and three assists. Before joining MLS he spent nine seasons in the Netherlands playing for Feyenoord and SBV Vitesse, with whom he won the domestic Dutch title in 2017. He grew up in the Netherlands and played for the Dutch U19 and U21 teams.