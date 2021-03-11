Inter Miami signs Trinidadian left back Joevin Jones, who won two MLS Cups with Seattle

Inter Miami bolstered its defense on Thursday with the signing of Joevin Jones, a Trinidadian free agent who spent four seasons with the Seattle Sounders.

Jones, 29, can play left back or wing, won two MLS Cup trophies with Seattle and has been on the Trinidad and Tobago national team since 2010.

He has played in 121 MLS matches, 102 of them as a starter, scored six goals and had 20 assists.

“Joevin is a talented player with great title-winning MLS experience who can feature in a number of positions” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director. “I know Joevin well from my time in Seattle, he has the technical ability to change games and will be a good fit with us at Inter Miami.”

Jones was acquired by Seattle from the Chicago Fire in 2016 when Chris Henderson was sporting director of the Sounders. Henderson is now the sporting director and chief soccer officer at Inter Miami.

He started in all four MLS Cup finals, scoring on a penalty kick in the title-clinching penalty shootout of 2016.

Last season, he played a key role in helping the Sounders reach the 2020 MLS Cup, featuring in a defense that conceded the least goals in the Western Conference. He started 14 of 17 games, including the final.

Over both stints in Seattle, Jones made 93 regular season appearances, 76 of them starts, and had five goals and 19 assists.

Prior to joining Seattle, Jones made stops in Chicago, Finland and his native Trinidad and Tobago. He spent one season with the Chicago Fire (2015). Before that, he spent time on loan with HJK Helsinki (2014) in Finland, where he helped the team win the Veikkausliiga. Jones began his career with W Connection FC in Trinidad and Tobago, rising through the youth ranks and eventually featuring for the first team from 2009 to 2014.

Inter Miami will play its first preseason game at home March 20 against USL team Miami FC. The team will then play four preseason games on the west coast of Florida, and conclude the preseason with a home match on April 10. The regular season home opener is April 18 at 3 p.m. against the Los Angeles Galaxy.