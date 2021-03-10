Inter Miami to open at home April 18 vs L.A. Galaxy. Two other games also announced

After a 13-month delay, Inter Miami will finally get to play a home opener against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Major League Soccer on Wednesday announced all the season openers and Inter Miami will kick off its 2021 season on Sunday April 18 at 3 p.m. against the Galaxy. The game will air live on ABC and ESPN Deportes. That is the same opponent Miami was scheduled to play in its inaugural home debut last March 14, but the pandemic shut down the league two days earlier.

The 2021 opening match will be particularly special for Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who played for the Galaxy. It will also be the debut of new coach Phil Neville.

It is unknown exactly how many tickets will be available for the 19,000-seat stadium, but co-owner Jorge Mas said last week that he expects somewhere between 3,000 to 8,000, depending on COVID-19 restrictions set by local authorities. The team had a couple thousand fans for its final few games of the 2020 season.

Season Ticket Members will receive communication from the club in the coming days about priority access for 2021 home matches.

Inter Miami will also feature in home openers for two other teams, first taking on the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Sat. April 24 at 8 p.m. and then facing FC Cincinnati in the debut of the soccer-specific West End Stadium on Sunday, May 16. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. and air live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Inter Miami CF Stadium will host two games on Opening weekend, as Canadian teams Montreal Impact and Toronto FC will play their first game in Fort Lauderdale April 17 at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 cross-border travel restrictions, Canadian MLS teams are playing their “home” games in U.S. markets for the foreseeable future.

The full 2021 MLS season schedule and broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks. Each club will play 17 home and 17 away matches for a total of 34 regular season matches.