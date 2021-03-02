Phil Neville’s first impressions as Inter Miami kicks off voluntary preseason training

Voluntary group training officially kicked off Monday for Inter Miami; but it really began nearly a month ago, when most of the players started trickling into the practice facility. Some were back at work as early as Christmastime.

New coach Phil Neville, who was hired Jan. 18, has been struck by how many players were working out weeks before the voluntary reporting date. Mandatory preseason training begins March 8.

“Because the players have shown incredible professionalism by coming into market straight away, we’ve virtually got no players — maybe two — going through (the league’s COVID-19) quarantine period,” Neville said. “So, ultimately, we can be ahead of the game, ahead of most teams and that excites me. The players are ready to perform and work, and I’m ready to get into the work ahead.”

The team has six weeks to prepare for its season opener, which is expected to be April 17 at home. Four or five preseason matches are in the works, including at least one at home, one in Tampa, and a closed-door game April 3 against Nashville SC at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

The core of the 2020 team is back, including Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain (sporting a full beard), French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Scottish winger Lewis Morgan, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, Argentine defenders Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Nico Figal, and midfielders Victor Ulloa and Brek Shea.

New players include English center back Ryan Shawcross from Stoke City, Brazilian midfielder Gregore, first-round draft pick Josh Penn, and local teens Edison Azcona, Ian Fray and Felipe Valencia, who were promoted from the youth academy. Fray underwent knee surgery last week and is out indefinitely. Valencia turned 16 on Monday.

Ulloa said Neville is “an intense guy” and made it clear at Monday’s opening training session that “last year wasn’t good enough, that we need to set a higher standard for ourselves, the fans and the club.”

Neville, along with team co-owner David Beckham, who has been at the training facility every day since Christmas, are encouraged by the players’ commitment.

“I think the most important thing from Day One is how hungry they are,” Neville said.

“People talk about systems and tactics, but they’re just a small percentage of what we want to see on the field. When the fans come to games, I want there to be a clear identity about the way we play. When you talk about successful people in life, in sports, business, there is that togetherness, fight and character. Those are the things we want to implement in preseason. I want to see what kind of discipline they’ve got. What kind of sacrifices they’re prepared to make for the team, for the badge.”

Kieran Gibbs in talks with Inter Miami

Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s new sporting director, confirmed that the team is in talks with veteran fullback Kieran Gibbs of English club West Bromwich Albion about a transfer. He likely would not come until the summer transfer window, but Henderson said other players are also in the mix.

“Kieran is a possibility,” Henderson said. “We have had some initial talks with him. We are also looking at other players, but it could be that it plays out that if he’s the one we land on, he could come after [the European] season.”

Juan Agudelo lands in Minnesota

Former Inter Miami forward Juan Agudelo was picked up by Minnesota United.

“He was going to go to England, Stoke City, and he was trying to get the paperwork through. He came in and asked if he could train for a week,” said Minnesota coach Adrian Heath. “Six weeks later he was still training for us, so we have got a little bit of a connection there. We just think he’s going to be another really valuable squad player for us to bring somebody in who we know can play in the MLS, play three or four positions... Nothing is going to faze him. He had a really good impact last year when he played for Inter Miami. I think it’s a really good pick up for us.”