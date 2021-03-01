Inter Miami announces Phil Neville’s full coaching staff. Here is who is on the list

New Inter Miami coach Phil Neville brought two staff members with him from England — Mark Mason and Alec Scott.

Mason, who worked with the England Women’s National Team and several English men’s teams, will be director of goalkeeping and set piece specialist. Scott is a performance analyst.

The club announced Neville’s staff on Monday, and it includes plenty of MLS experience. Jason Kreis, who is the U.S. Under-23 national team coach, transitions to the first team after one season as head coach of the Inter Miami’s USL League One team in 2020. Sport scientist Nicholas Lewis and performance specialist/trainer Miguel Motolongo were also hired. Motolongo worked at FSU, Los Angeles FC and U.S. Soccer.

Neville will retain Anthony Pulis, Sebastián Saja and Brett Uttley from the 2020 staff.

Kreis will remain the head coach of the U.S. U-23 team, which is set to compete in the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He has a long career in MLS as a player and a coach. He won the 1999 MLS MVP, becoming the first American-born player to win the award, held the record of MLS all-time top scorer from 2004 to 2007. As a coach, he made history in 2009 with Real Salt Lake, becoming the youngest head coach in MLS history (34) to win MLS Cup.

Voluntary workouts began Monday and preseason camp opens March 8. The season kicks off the weekend of April 17.