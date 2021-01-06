Former Inter Miami goalkeeper, captain Luis Robles retires after 14-year career

Luis Robles, the starting goalkeeper and team captain during Inter Miami’s inaugural season, announced on Wednesday that he is retiring after a 14-year career.

Robles was one of the most reliable – and beloved -- keepers in MLS history, holding the league record for most consecutive regular-season starts with 183, spanning six seasons. He played eight years with the New York Red Bulls before joining Inter Miami. He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015 and ended his career with 74 shutouts over 253 games.

He broke his left arm in early October during a collision with a New York City FC player, had surgery, and missed the rest of the season. A fan and media favorite, and a member of the MLS Players Association Executive Board, Robles was not able to have a public career send-off because his season ended so abruptly during a pandemic.

“No easy way to say it, but after 14 years of professional soccer I’ve decided that I’m done playing,” Robles, 36, posted on Instagram. He goes on to thank his family, mentors, teammates, coaches, fans, and God.

“My career is full of memories and great stories yet the thing that sticks out most is the people whom I’ve met along the way. From teammates who put up with me to coaches who challenged me to fans who loved or hated me, it’s been so much fun…It’s been amazing and as this chapter closes I look forward to what’s next.”

Robles, a father of three, paid special tribute to his wife and high school sweetheart, Cara: “Thank you Cara for never giving up on me. I still remember how low and dark it got during the journey and you were with me through all of it.”

The Arizona native attended the University of Portland and began his pro career in Germany. He signed with Kaiserslautern in 2007, and moved to Karlsruher in 2101, where he spent two seasons before signing with New York.

Among the nearly 500 comments under his post, were many from former teammates and coaches.

Inter Miami goalkeeping coach Sebastian Saja wrote: “Congratulations for your amazing career! It was a pleasure to share your last season with you. You are an example and inspiration for the new generation. Thank you for your respect and giving all in every single training. A new life is waiting for you and I don’t have any doubt that you’ll live it with the heart, same way you played before.”

Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Nick Rimando wrote: “What a run! Congrats on a fantastic career bud. Good things to come.”

And this from Inter Miami backup keeper DJ Callender: “Blessed to have shared space and learned from you in my first year. Thank you for the lessons you shared both on and off the field. Congrats on a legendary career.”