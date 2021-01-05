Inter Miami in talks with Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. Here are the details

Inter Miami is shopping for new players for 2021, and is in talks with Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, according to Danish and English media and an MLS source.

Lossl, who is 6-5 and 31 years old, is looking for more playing time, as he has been unable to crack the lineup with Everton. The Danish publication Tipsbladet reported that Inter Miami and French club Marseille are in discussions with Lossl, who plays for Denmark’s national team and is eager to stay in game shape for the European championships next summer.

Lossl spent 2014-16 in the French Ligue 1 with Guingamp, where he played 67 matches. He moved on to German club Mainz 05 for two seasons and then joined Huddersfield. He played for Denmark’s youth national teams from 2005 to 2011 before joining the senior national team. He was on the Danish team for the 2018 World Cup.

Everton signed Lossl as a backup keeper to Jordan Pickford in 2019, but never broke through and was sent on loan back to his former club, Huddersfield, in the January 2020 transfer window. He spent the rest of the season with Huddersfield.

Upon his return to Everton, the club signed keeper Robin Olsen on loan from AS Roma, and he was recently signed permanently, which is a sign that Lossl is not in the plans.

Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper and captain in its inaugural season was Luis Robles, but the 36-year-old MLS veteran broke his arm in early October and his contract option was declined by the club at season’s end.

Robles was replaced by 28-year-old John McCarthy, who started the final eight games of the season. The other keeper on the roster is 23-year-old Drake Callender, who played at UC Berkeley.

In other team news, midfielder Wil Trapp, who was left out of contract, was signed by Minnesota United on Tuesday. He had started 16 of 23 games for Inter Miami. Defender A.J. De La Garza, also left unsigned by Inter Miami, is expected to join the New England Revolution this week. He will be reunited with coach Bruce Arena, who coached De La Garza with the L.A. Galaxy.