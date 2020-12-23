Inter Miami MVP Lewis Morgan draws interest from European clubs, team signs defender

Scottish winger Lewis Morgan, who on Wednesday was named Inter Miami Most Valuable Player, has been drawing interest from clubs in Europe after his standout season.

Morgan’s agent, Jon Hassall, confirmed that he has fielded exploratory calls from “numerous clubs from different countries” since the end of the MLS season. He would not reveal which clubs had called.

The Daily Mail reported that Sheffield United, Reading, Bordeaux, Marseilles, Nice and Rennes were among the teams interested. Nottingham Forest has also scouted him. Morgan came to Inter Miami from Scottish club Celtic. He has two years remaining on his contract with Miami.

Morgan, 24, was named the MVP by the team’s coaches and technical staff. He is the only Miami player who started all 23 regular-season games and the playoff game. He led the team in scoring with five goals and eight assists. He was involved in most every goal the team scored and handled corner kicks. He tied for first in MLS with 14 “big chances” created and was second in the league with 65 chances created, behind only Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo (70), who was named the MLS Most Valuable Player.

“It’s a great honor to be the first Inter Miami MVP,” Morgan said in a press release. “This accomplishment is actually something I kind of targeted. It’s important to set high standards for yourself and it’s something I aimed for.”

He said he is looking forward to the 2021 season with Miami.

“I had a year under my belt to adapt to the league and the surrounding things that come with that, including the pandemic, and I feel going into next year I’m ready to explode onto the scene and show a better version of what the fans got to see last year,” Morgan said.

Morgan is committed to improving his game next season.

“There are lots of aspects of my game that need work and as players we always need to evolve and improve,” he said. “As a forward-thinking player, you are judged on goals and assists and going forward into next year it’s about setting the bar higher and never settling with what you just achieved. Going into next year I hope to hit double figures with goals and assists.

“Next year, hopefully I can win the overall league award.”

Seagrist traded to Inter Miami

Inter Miami, looking for new players after a post-season purge, on Wednesday acquired the rights to defender Patrick Seagrist from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for a 2021 third round draft pick and up to $50,000 if Seagrist reaches certain performance incentives.

Seagrist, 22, was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The left-back made three appearances in his rookie season, including two starts. Before joining MLS, he played four years for Marquette University with 63 starts, six goals and 16 assists.

Ambrose to Atlanta United

Inter Miami defender Mikey Ambrose, who was left out of contract after the season, returned to Atlanta United, where he played from 2017-19. Ambrose, 27, played nine games and had three starts with Miami.

“Mikey is an MLS veteran who has proven to be a reliable and versatile defender, and we’re pleased to welcome him back to our club,” said Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra.