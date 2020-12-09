U.S. men’s national team routs El Salvador 6-0 in friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium

A limited crowd of 2,500 fans – masked and bundled up for the chilly weather – showed up at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night to see the domestic edition of the U.S. men’s national team take on regional rival El Salvador in a friendly.

They witnessed an onslaught, as U.S. players scored five goals during an 11-minute first-half stretch and added another in the second half for a 6-0 win.

El Salvadoran goalkeeper Henry Hernandez surely will be having nightmares of navy-blue jerseys after being peppered with shots from left, right and center. The Americans dominated from start to finish and gave coach Gregg Berhalter a good idea what this group can add to the Europe-based group that won a pair of friendlies against Wales and Panama last month.

This squad of players, all of whom but two play for MLS clubs, were eager to show they are worthy of notice, as much of the attention these days is heaped on the talented group of young Americans based in European clubs.

Although El Salvador was clearly overmatched, the MLS players made their case.

The scoring got started in the 17th minute when D.C. United’s Paul Arriola, back on the squad 10 months after knee surgery, scored on a cross-body shot off an assist from Orlando City’s Chris Mueller, who escaped a sliding tackle to keep the play alive. It was Arriola’s second match back since surgery after playing in D.C.’s season finale.

Berhalter pumped his fists and looked thrilled to see Arriola back in form.

The U.S. team was just getting started.

Three minutes later, the lead was 2-0 after a goal by Mueller, his first of two on the night. Sebastian Lletget of the Los Angeles Galaxy made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute after taking a through ball from Philadelphia Union’s Brenden Aaronson and scoring on a deflected chip shot that looped over Hernandez.

While the fans were still chanting “USA! USA!” the Americans made it 4-0, this one on a diving header by Mueller on a perfectly-placed cross by Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Then, in the 28th minute, it was time for Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC’s dynamic young forward, playing his national team debut, to join in the fun. Mueller had the ball near the goal and could have gone for a hat trick. Instead, he unselfishly sent a low pass to Akinola, who was waiting front and center.

By the time the halftime whistle blew, the Untied States was ahead 5-0.

“Very impressive start,” Berhalter said during a halftime interview. “But even though we’re up 5-0, we need to keep pushing and improving. This is an exercise in how to improve and get better.”

Aaronson, the Philadelphia Union midfielder heading to Austrian club RB Salzburg, gave the U.S. team a 6-0 lead in the 50th minute, after finding himself unmarked in front of the goal. Lletget had the assist.

Lineups:

USA: 1-Bill Hamid, 2-Julian Araujo, 3-Aaron Long (capt.), 4-Mark McKenzie, 6-Jackson Yueill, 7-Paul Arriola, 8-Brenden Aaronson, 9-Ayo Akinola, 11-Chris Mueller, 13-Sam Vines, 17- Sebastian Lletget

Substitutes: 12-JT Marcinkowski, 21-CJ Dos Santos, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 10-Kellyn Acosta, 14-Djordje Mihailovic,15-Marco Farfan, 16-Kyle Duncan, 18-Mauricio Pineda, 20-Cole Bassett, 22-Sebastian Soto

EL SALVADOR: 1-Henry Hernandez (capt.), 3-Roberto Dominguez, 4-Ican Mancia, 6-Narciso Orellana, 7-Darwin Ceren, 8-Denis Pineda, 9-David Diaz, 11-Joaquin Rivas, 12-Marvin Monterrosa, 15-Jonathan Jimenez, 17-Ruben Marroquin

Substitutes: 5-Alexander Mendoza, 10-Duston Corea, 13-Alexander Larin, 14-Andres Flores, 16-Rodrigo Rivera, 20-Pablo Punyed, 21-Bryan Tamacas