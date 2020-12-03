Report: These five Inter Miami players may be available for MLS Expansion Draft

Inter Miami has not yet released its off-season roster moves, but the Austin-American Statesman reported Wednesday that five Miami players may be available for Austin FC to select in the upcoming MLS Expansion Draft.

Austin FC will be allowed to pick five players in the Dec. 15 draft, and the report said that among those players who could be available are Miami’s Juan Agudelo, Brek Shea, Mikey Ambrose, Alvas Powell and A.J. De La Garza “given roster decisions starting to trickle out from franchises that were eliminated from MLS Cup contention.”

Teams that didn’t make the MLS playoffs or were eliminated in early rounds were required to let the league know by Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. which players’ contract options they were honoring and declining. Most teams have announced those lists over the past few days, but Inter Miami has not, as they work out some roster issues.

Based on the Austin report, that would suggest that options were declined for those five Miami players.

Team co-owners Jorge Mas and David Beckham, and COO/Sporting Director Paul McDonough have not been available for comment since the end of the season.

Inter Miami lost 3-0 to fellow expansion club Nashville SC on Nov. 20 in the MLS Playoff Play-In round and finished with a 7-13-3 record.