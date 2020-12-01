U.S. soccer player Frankie Amaya tests positive for COVID-19 in Fort Lauderdale

U.S. Soccer confirmed that FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Fort Lauderdale, where the U.S. national team is training and playing a friendly Dec. 9 against El Salvador. He will be replaced on the roster by Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea.

Amaya is in isolation and observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. His positive test came during U.S. Soccer’s camp arrival testing procedures. All of his pre-arrival tests were negative.

No other members of the delegation had tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon. As per protocol, he was not in contact with any other players or staff following his arrival, so there is minimal risk of additional exposure.

Perea, 20, joined Orlando City SC in 2020 on a one-year loan from Atlético Nacional in Colombia. He made 23 appearances for Orlando, including 11 starts. Born in Tampa, he is a dual citizen of the United States and Colombia. He started all five matches for Colombia at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and would require a one-time change to represent the USA in international competition.

Because of the pandemic, capacity for the game at Inter Miami FC Stadium will be limited to 2,500 fans. Inter Miami season ticket holders will have priority through a pre-sale starting on Thursday, Dec. 3 at noon. Any remaining tickets will be offered to the public on Dec. 5.

Seats will be sold in “pods” of one to four tickets, and sections will have a designated gate entry point.