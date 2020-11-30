Here are the 22 players called into U.S. team camp for Dec. 9 game in Fort Lauderdale

Twenty-one of the top American players in Major League Soccer are making their way to Fort Lauderdale, as U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter called them in for a week of training and a Dec. 9 friendly against regional rival El Salvador at Inter Miami FC Stadium.

With an eye towards the 2021 Olympics and 2022 World Cup qualifiers, it is a chance for the almost-exclusively domestic based roster — only one Europe-based player — to be seen and evaluated by U.S. coaches. The majority of the Europe-based U.S. players got their chance to impress Berhalter during a pair of November friendlies in Wales and Austria.

The Dec. 9 match falls outside of a FIFA international window, leaving players still in season largely unavailable for selection. Additional players might be added following the completion of the MLS Western Conference Semifinals.

“Since returning to the field, the focus has been on continuing to build on our foundation and preparing the team for important competitions in 2021,” Berhalter said. “We have utilized these opportunities to work with our core group while evaluating young talent in an effort to strengthen our overall player pool.”

Twelve MLS clubs are represented in the roster.

Three of the players earned a spot on the 2020 MLS Best XI, led by Defender of the Year and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman. He is joined by the Philadelphia Union duo of Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. All three appeared in the USMNT’s 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020, as did Paul Arriola, Bill Hamid, Sebastian Lletget, Aaron Long, and Sam Vines.

Aaronson and first-time USMNT call-up Daryl Dike of Orlando City SC were finalists for the 2020 MLS Young Player of the Year award.

Fifteen players are young enough to be eligible for the 2021 Summer Olympics, with nine age 20 and younger, and nine players are attending their first senior national team camp. Jason Kreis, the U.S. Under-23 coach, who also coaches Inter Miami’s USL team, Fort Lauderdale FC, will be part of Berhalter’s staff.

A total of 12 players are seeking their first playing time with the senior team: Ayo Akinola, Frankie Amaya, Julian Araujo, Cole Bassett, CJ Dos Santos, Daryl Dike, Kyle Duncan, Marco Farfan, Chris Mueller, David Ochoa and Mauricio Pineda.

While there are many young players on the roster, the camp also welcomes back two veterans. With 33 appearances, Paul Arriola of D.C. United is the most experienced player on the roster and comes to camp after recovering from a torn right ACL which sidelined him for most of the MLS season. The 25-year-old winger returned for the club’s final match of the season, playing 21 minutes on Nov. 28 against the Montreal Impact.

The camp also marks the return of 25-year-old midfielder Kellyn Acosta of the Colorado Rapids, who has played 23 times in the U.S. jersey but not since January 2019.

DETAILED ROSTED BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): CJ Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; 0/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 7/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0).

DEFENDERS (8): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; 0/0, Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 17/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 12/2).

MIDFIELDERS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 16/3).

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 33/5), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 5/1), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 0/0).

Up to 2,500 fans will be allowed to attend the game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on an ESPN Network, UniMás and TUDN.

It is the first time in six years that the U.S. team plays in South Florida. The last time was in 2014 when Jozy Altidore scored in a 1-1 tie with Honduras in Boca Raton. The U.S. is 17-1-5 against El Salvador.

Inter Miami season ticket holders will have priority through a presale starting on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12 p.m. Any remaining tickets will be offered to the public on Dec. 5. Seats will be sold in “pods” of one to four tickets, and sections will have a designated gate entry point.