U.S. team to play El Salvador at Inter Miami Stadium Dec. 9. Here are the details

The U.S. national soccer team will play a Dec. 9 exhibition match against El Salvador at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, according to Hugo Carrillo, the president of the El Salvadoran soccer association.

Carrillo said in a Thursday press conference that the teams have scheduled a closed-door friendly at Inter Miami’s home stadium, the first international match held at the 18,000-seat venue.

It will be El Salvador’s first match in 10 months since the pandemic began. The U.S. team just played a pair of exhibition games in Europe – a 0-0 tie at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria.

A U.S. Soccer Federation spokesman said they do not announce matches until all the logistics are finalized, but a source confirmed that the match is scheduled and details are being worked out. Presumably, coach Gregg Berhalter will use the match to evaluate MLS players, as the two matches last week were for Europe-based American players.

The U.S. and El Salvador teams would be likely train at Inter Miami’s state-of-the-art practice facility adjacent to the stadium.

The MLS Cup final is Dec. 12, so any players in that game would likely not play.