Inter Miami, Nashville are missing these players for MLS Playoffs opening round Friday

Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be battling to keep their inaugural seasons alive when the two expansion teams meet Friday night at Nissan Stadium for the MLS Playoffs Play-In Round.

The must-win game is at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

If Miami wins, it advances to a first-round playoff game on the road against top-seeded Philadelphia Union on Nov. 24. If Miami loses, its season is over.

“Now starts a new tournament which has nothing to do with what’s happened through the 23 regular-season matches,” said Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso. “We love to play life and death matches. It’s 90 minutes in an away match that is totally different from what we did before.”

The teams have met twice. Nashville won 1-0 on Aug. 30 and their Sept. 6 game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Both teams will be missing key players.

Miami, which earned the playoff berth with a dramatic win over FC Cincinnati on the final day of the regular season, will be without playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro, who was on duty with the Mexican national team in Europe. Mexico was scheduled to play Japan on Monday, and Pizarro must quarantine nine days upon his return per league COVID-19 rules, so he will not be available.

Defender Andres Reyes is suspended after receiving two yellow cards. Defender Nico Figal is doubtful with a left calf injury. Brek Shea, who scored four goals in 13 games this season, missed the past three games — two with an injury and the home finale because he was “not medically cleared” to play, the phrase MLS clubs have used this season for players dealing with COVID-19 issues.

One unnamed Inter Miami tested positive for COVID-19 before the Nov. 8 game, according to multiple reports, and it is unknown whether that player has been medically cleared to play or whether any others have tested positive, as clubs are not required to publicly report test results.

MLS reported on Nov. 14 that seven players leaguewide and no staff members tested positive between Nov. 5-11. The New England Revolution reported Tuesday that one of its players tested positive on Sunday. The Seattle Sounders reported that a staff member tested positive. Inter Miami has not reported any positive cases since June.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Nashville will be without winger Randall Leal, who is coming back from international duty with the Costa Rican national team. Panamanian midfielder Anibal Godoy, one of the league’s most accurate passers, has a hamstring injury and may not play.

Local charity wins MLS community award

Inter Miami announced Tuesday that it selected Jose Benchimol and his organization Sholem Corazon Valiente as the recipient of the 2020 MLS Community MVP Award presented by Wells Fargo. The award honors their humanitarian efforts during COVID-19 and work with young South Florida athletes.

The organization was founded after Benchimol’s teenage son, Sholem, a soccer player at Scheck Hillel Community School, died in April 2020 when his bicycle was hit by a car. Sholem was a longtime fan of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and wore a kippah on his head during games to honor his Jewish faith.

The Benchimols started a soccer academy with non-Saturday games for players who observe a Saturday Sabbath. They also organized food drives during the pandemic. The 26 leaguewide recipients of the MLS Community MVP award share a $26,000 donation.

Jim Curtin wins MLS Coach of the Year

Among the other MLS post-season awards, Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin won Coach of the Year after leading the Union to the Supporters’ Shield for best regular-season record (14-4-5).

Uruguayan 22-year-old Diego Rossi won the MLS Golden Boot Award with 14 goals in 19 games. Philadelphia’s Andre Blake won Goalkeeper of the Year. Lucas Zalarayan, the Columbus Crew’s Argentine playmaker, won MLS Newcomer of the Year. Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan finished fifth in voting for Newcomer of the Year.