Three of Top 10 best-selling MLS jerseys are Inter Miami players. Here’s who they are

Major League Soccer revealed its Top 25 best-selling jerseys for the 2020 regular season on Friday morning, and three of the Top 10 are Inter Miami players.

Based on sales at MLSstore.com, Miami’s Mexican playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro came in at No. 5, followed by Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain at No. 6 and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi at No. 9. Higuain joined the team in September, and Matuidi in August and quickly developed fan followings.

Leading the list is reigning league MVP Carlos Vela, the Mexican captain and winger for Los Angeles FC. In second place is the Los Angeles Galaxy’s Mexican midfielder Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who joined the club this season.

Rounding out the Top 10 are: No. 3. Josef Martínez (Venezuela, Atlanta United, No. 4 Jordan Morris (USA, Seattle Sounders), 7. Nani (Portugal, Orlando City), 8. Raul Ruidiaz (Peru, Seattle Sounders), and 10. Brenden Aaronson (USA, Philadelphia Union).

Fifteen of the Top 25 jerseys are of Latin American players with Mexico and Argentina leading the way with five apiece. Six U.S. players made the list – Morris, Aaronson, No. 12 South Florida native Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), No. 19 Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), No. 22 Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), and No. 24 Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

The MLS playoffs begin Nov. 20 with the play-in round. Inter Miami, which finished No. 10 in the Eastern Conference, will play on the road against fellow expansion club Nashville SC at 9 p.m.