Here is what has to happen for Inter Miami to make the MLS playoffs

Calculating Inter Miami’s chances of making the MLS Playoffs is almost as complicated as tabulating the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Heading into Sunday’s regular-season home finale against last-place FC Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. MyTV 33), there are five teams battling for two remaining playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami lost its past two games, 2-1 road losses to FC Dallas and Toronto FC, and in doing so, no longer controls its playoff destiny.

Here is the situation:

Miami (6-13-3, 21 points) sits in 12th place behind No. 9 Montreal Impact (7-13-2, 23 points), No. 10 Chicago Fire (5-9-7, 22 points), and No. 11 Atlanta United (6-12-4, 22 points). D.C. United is still in the mix at No. 13 with a 5-11-6 record and 21 points.

Inter Miami needs a win at home Sunday over FC Cincinnati, which has been outscored 17-3 in its past 10 games. That would give Miami 24 points in the standings; but that, alone, won’t be enough to secure a playoff berth.

Two of the following three things must also happen for Miami to advance to the playoffs:

Chicago, which plays Minnesota Wednesday night, cannot earn more than two combined points (two ties) over its last two games.

D.C. United needs to beat or tie Montreal on Sunday.

Columbus Crew needs to beat or tie Atlanta on Sunday.

“There is a lot of frustration, a lot disappointment, but we also know that it is still manageable,” Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi said after the Toronto loss. “We have to just get on to the next match. We know that we can can still qualify and we have to win this next one for that. We will do what we have to go get that final win next weekend and hope that everything falls into place for us.”

Defender Nico Figal (injured leg) is expected to miss Sunday’s game, but Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Andres Reyes will be back from yellow-card suspension. Brek Shea missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury and his status is day-to-day.