Inter Miami to allow some season-ticket holders at Saturday’s home game vs. Orlando City

Some Inter Miami season-ticket holders will finally get a chance to see the team play live. The club announced Wednesday morning that it will welcome a limited number of fans to Saturday’s home game against Orlando City.

Becaue of COVID-19 restrictions, Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale has been closed to the public throughout the team’s inaugural season. Only family, staff, and 360 members of the team’s official supporter groups have been allowed to attend recent games.

Tickets for the 3:30 p.m. match will be available for purchase exclusively to full season ticket members on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night via the ticket holder’s log-in.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced. Face masks are mandatory in the stadium. Fans will have their temperature checked at entry point, and tickets will be scanned. A socially-distant seating plan has been set up to keep fans apart within parties of four or fewer. All concessions will be pre-packaged.

All fans must have a prepaid parking pass to enter the stadium lot, which opens at 2 p.m. Stadium gates open at 2:30 p.m.

It is a critical game for Inter Miami, which is trying to make a late-season push for a playoff spot and facing an Orlando City team that is riding a 12-game unbeaten streak and just clinched a playoff spot for the first time in their club history.

Orlando is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-2-8 record.

With four games remaining in the regular season, Inter Miami is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 5-11-3 record and 18 points. Atlanta United is in 11th place with 19 points, and Chicago Fire in 10th place with 20 points. The top 10 advance to the playoffs.

It will be the fourth meeting between Inter Miami and Orlando City. Orlando City won twice, both by 2-1 scores, and Miami won 3-2 on Aug. 22.

Inter Miami will be without Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain, who is suspended after receiving a red card for arguing with a referee following Saturday’s 2-1 road loss to the Montreal Impact.

Inter Miami’s dynamic playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro is expected back in the lineup after missing four games while on duty with the Mexican national team. Defender Andres Reyes is also slated to return from an injury to his face.

For those unable to attend the game, it will be nationally televised in Spanish in UniMas and streamed on TUDN’s Twitter and the Univision 23 app. Fans can also listen on Spanish radio (WQBA 1140 AM). There is also live commentary on the team app.