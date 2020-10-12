Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles opens up about surgery, his replacement, and future

Of all the tough things Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles has endured during his 17-year career, perhaps the most agonizing was having to sit out the past two games with a fractured forearm.

Robles, the 36-year-old team captain, watched Saturday’s win over the Houston Dynamo from the stands with his wife and three young children, his left arm in a cast after undergoing surgery last Thursday to repair the bone with a metal plate.

He will be on the sideline for the foreseeable future, including Wednesday’s home game against Atlanta United, but said he is encouraged post-surgery that he can make a full recovery, even joking that the plate in his arm will make him “stronger than ever, in a bionic way.”

Robles has played through injuries many times in his career, but this was his first surgery.

“In my time in MLS I haven’t missed many games, so to go through this with a new club and have a serious injury like this, it’s a different experience, so my mind’s been all over the place,” Robles said by phone Monday afternoon. “I just have to keep reeling myself back in and focusing on my recovery instead of jumping to the next step or two steps down the line. I have to focus on what I can control, and that’s the recovery process.”

This is guy who holds the Major League Soccer record for most consecutive regular-season starts with 183 for the New York Red Bulls. He did not miss a single game from September 2012 to May 2018, earning him nicknames such as “Ironman” and “Cal Ripken of MLS.” He had played every minute of this inaugural season for Inter Miami through 15 games before suffering the injury after a brutal collision with New York City FC player Gary Mackay-Steven, who got a yellow card for the foul.

Robles said he has been in countless collisions as a goalkeeper, “but this one was different.”

“The ball was played through and I had the opportunity to come out and clear it, their player wasn’t completely aware because I was pretty far off my line, me coming off so quickly, didn’t give him a lot of time to react,” Robles said. “I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he just didn’t have time to minimize the contact by changing direction or slowing down. It did leave me frustrated because I’m the one that ends up injured.”

Robles knew it was bad when he heard his arm clicking as he tried to move his hand, and when he saw the severe swelling when he took off his love. His mind went to the dark places, including the fear his career could be in jeopardy.

“I’m a goalkeeper and I just broke my forearm,” he said. “That probably wouldn’t be that big a deal to a field player, but when you consider a goalkeeper landing on his arm every day, that is definitely not a nice thought.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say my mind has literally thought about every possible option. But now, being on the other side of surgery, my mind is in a better place after getting information and expertise from the incredible Dr. Charles Jordan at Baptist Health. All I’m thinking about is recovery, healing and getting back into the mix.”

He said he is “really, really happy” for the team, which has played its way out of a slump with the help of new Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain. He is delighted that after such a rocky start, Inter Miami is in the running for a playoff spot with six games remaining. He just wishes he could be on the field with his teammates.

“I’m a human being; of course, there’s going to be some FOMO [fear of missing out],” Robles said. “I’m a competitor. I want to do everything I can to help this organization and right now I’m limited. But there are certain things I can do, like encourage John [McCarthy, who is starting in Robles’ place].”

Robles has long admired McCarthy, whom he knows from when McCarthy played with the Philadelphia Union. He knows the Inter Miami net is in good hands.

“John’s been great the two games he’s been in there, he’s provided stability to our defense, allowed us to get the full six points,” Robles said. “We competed against each other when he was at Philly and I always thought the world of him. He’s an excellent goalkeeper and brings a lot to the table.”

Robles said he always envied McCarthy’s footwork, and that he is a strong, vocal leader, as well.

“There’s no reason for me to feel we’re in danger because I’m not in goal. Part of the responsibility that I have here is not just to be a goalkeeper it’s also to lead and one of the best, most effective ways I can lead is within my small group of goalkeepers. As a friend and teammate, I’m really, really happy to see John’s success and I continue to encourage him and give whatever sort of positive reinforcement I can.”

Robles said he was in excruciating pain the night after the surgery, waking his wife up at 1:30 a.m. to get him pain medication, but was “feeling great” on Monday. He returned to the practice facility, began blood flow exercises for his arms and will start some fitness, legs, and weight training this week. Friday he gets his stitches out, the soft cast off and will be in a brace for the next couple of weeks.

“My mind is in a much better place than pre-surgery,” Robles said. “I tend to do that. I over-analyze every situation, and I felt like I let the team down. But I have really good people around me helping me sort through it.”