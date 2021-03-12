South Florida takes another step toward becoming 2026 World Cup host site

South Florida took another step toward becoming a 2026 World Cup host on Friday, as Miami bid officials met virtually with FIFA representatives to discuss the logistics and operations of Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is on a short list of 17 cities vying to be one of 10 to 12 U.S. host cities. The 2026 World Cup, the first with 48 teams, will be spread across three Canadian cities, three Mexican cities and 10 to 12 U.S. cities.

The group reviewed Hard Rock Stadium’s infrastructure, turf, commercial potential, sustainability, fan experience and human rights initiatives.

Among the selling points for South Florida: Miami-Fort Lauderdale ranked No. 1 among all U.S. markets in viewership of the 2018 World Cup on Spanish-language Telemundo and No. 2 overall for the Fox English-language coverage. Also, the “El Clasico Miami” match between Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens generated $15 million in ticket sales, the highest-grossing soccer game in U.S. history.

“After our record-breaking 11th Super Bowl in 2020, and a College Football National Championship Game in 2021, Miami is ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said William D. Talbert III, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. “With five major convention centers, nine sporting/event venues and an endless amount of warm weather, Greater Miami offers everything fans can ask for. We are thrilled to be a top finalist in the 2026 World Cup selection process and we look forward to working closer with our partners at U.S. Soccer and FIFA.”

Jose Sotolongo, director of sports and entertainment/tourism at the GMCVB, said that in addition to bidding for games, the Miami bid committee is vying to be selected as a training site and media center.

Among the practice facilities that would be available are Inter Miami’s training complex in Fort Lauderdale, the new Dolphins training facility, Barry University, FIU, St. Thomas University and Marlins Park, if needed.

“Our facility is second to none,” Sotolongo said. “We’ve hosted so many international friendlies. We’re more than ready and confident we can provide FIFA and organizers everything they’re looking for in a World Cup-ready facility. We’re touting that we are where we are geographically, as we like to joke, we are the northernmost city in Latin America, we have direct access from almost every continent. We’re the only airport in the U.S. that has more than 100 airlines.”

The other U.S. cities on the finalist list are: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Denver (Empower Field at Mile High), Houston (NRG Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Los Angeles (Rose Bowl), Nashville (Nissan Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Orlando (Camping World Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), San Francisco Bay area (Levi’s Stadium), Seattle (Lumen Field) and Washington, D.C. (FedEx Field).

“Miami is no stranger to hosting major sporting events, and Hard Rock Stadium is the perfect venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Todd Boyan, senior vice president, stadium operations of Hard Rock Stadium. “We look forward to welcoming FIFA to Miami later this year so we can show them first-hand the leading-edge technology and first-class amenities we have to offer at Hard Rock Stadium.”

The next steps in the World Cup selection process include an in-person site visit in the third quarter of 2021, with a final decision on host cities expected by the end of the year.

Canada and Mexico will host 10 matches apiece, and the United States will host 60, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

“We as a host city, this is in our wheelhouse, this is our forte to bring major events to our community,” Sotolongo said. “I felt very comfortable before the call and I feel even more comfortable now.”

For more information, visit miami2026.com.