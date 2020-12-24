After setting record, Messi and Budweiser did something special for keepers he’s scored on

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi is rumored to be in talks with David Beckham about joining Inter Miami in 2020. AP

Just in time for Christmas, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is sending a personalized present to every goalkeeper he’s scored a goal on.

After setting a record with 644 goals for a single club, Messi has partnered with Budweiser to present a bottle of beer to the keepers he’s scored against. Each bottle is commemorated with the goal number.

Messi moved past Brazilian soccer legend Pele for the most goals scored at a single club when he scored Tuesday against Real Valladolid in a 3-0 win.

In total, Messi’s 644 goals came against 160 different keepers, meaning some received more than just one bottle. Diego Alves and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas were beaten the most by Messi, with Alves conceding 21 times and Casillas getting beaten 17 times by the Argentine.

Gianluigi Buffon and Jan Oblak were two keepers that Messi scored on who posed for photos with their commemorative bottles.

Oblak and Buffon posing with their Budweiser beers. pic.twitter.com/lG7nNcbm1f — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 24, 2020

Budweiser, which dubs itself the King of Beers, released a short video of the partnership with Messi.

1 goal = 1 custom bottle@Budweiser are sending a personalised bottle of beer for every single goal Lionel Messi has scored, to each keeper he’s scored past. That’s 644. The most goals scored by one player for on club...ever.



Kings aren’t made overnight. #BeAKing pic.twitter.com/aNNJK88Odg — COPA90 (@Copa90) December 23, 2020