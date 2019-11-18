Inter Miami gets five picks in Tuesday’s MLS Expansion Draft. Here’s who they might take.

The Heineken will be flowing at Inter Miami headquarters in Coral Gables early Tuesday evening as the team hosts a party to celebrate the Major League Soccer Expansion Draft, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Inter Miami and the league’s other new team, Nashville SC, will alternate picks through the five-round draft to help fill out rosters for their inaugural 2020 seasons. They can pick from among 222 MLS players left unprotected by their current teams. Each team was allowed to protect 12 players. The rest are up for grabs.

Miami has the No. 1 pick and is expected to fly that player in for the festivities, as well as three or four of the other eight players who have already been signed. Fans from the three official supporter groups were also invited.

Among the players who could be selected:

▪ Atlanta United defender Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, who is a midfielder with the World Cup champion French national team. Paul Pogba was in Miami during the weekend, attended a Heat game, and was given a personalized jersey, which he proudly displayed on social media. Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough was hired from Atlanta, helped build that roster, and still has connections there, so he would have a good read on what the elder Pogba could offer.

▪ Atlanta forward Brandon Vazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican-American who is 6-3 and has played for the U.S. youth national teams.

▪ New York City FC defender Ben Sweat, a 28-year-old Palm Harbor native who played at the University of South Florida and in Europe before being drafted into MLS in 2014. He played two games for the U.S. national team in 2018.

▪ Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller, 26, who was the starter most of the past two seasons. He played in 61 games and three MLS Cup playoff appearances for LAFC, one of the league’s premier teams. Word is he and the club could not come to terms on a new contract, so he is being shopped.

▪ LAFC left back Mohamed El-Munir of the Libyan national team, defender Steven Beitashour of the Iranian national team, and former U.S. national team midfielder Lee Nguyen are also good options, as they are experienced players from a deep, quality team.

▪ Others who leaped out from the unprotected list: Harry Shipp (Seattle), Andy Polo of the Peruvian national team (Portland), Colombian-American Juan Agudelo (New England), Jesus Medina (NYCFC), Maxi Urruti (Montreal), Minnesota forward Abu Danladi, NYCFC’s Sebastien Ibeagha, Gedion Zelalem (Kansas City), Alvas Powell (Cincinnati), Darren Mattocks (Cincinnati), and Luis Argudo (Columbus).

The most recognizable names on the list were LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovc and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids; but neither is expected to be picked. Howard, 40, would have to be talked out of retirement. Ibrahimovic is most certainly headed back to Europe.

Each team has three minutes to make its selection, and only one player can be chosen from any given team. Also, no players can be selected from D.C. United, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, or Vancouver Whitecaps because those teams lost players in last year’s draft and are, therefore, exempt this year.

Inter Miami could keep all five players it selects, or trade some after the draft. Before the end of the year, the club plans to announce the signing of two high-profile, higher-priced “Designated Players.” Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain and David Silva of Manchester City have reportedly been in talks. Miami also has the first pick in the college SuperDraft in early January 2020. MLS teams carry 30 players on their rosters — 18 for game days, plus reserves and developmental players.

VARGAS NAMED MIAMI FC COACH

The Miami FC promoted Miami native and former Miami Fusion player Nelson Vargas as head coach. Vargas, who had been an assistant with the team, will replace Paul Dalglish, who moved up to general manager.

Vargas helped lead Miami FC to seven trophies, including the NISA East Coast Championship in November 2019.

“I am a Miami guy through and through, so for me to take on this position is a huge honor,” Vargas said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute working with Paul Dalglish during two successful years and I’m excited to take that good work forward.”

Vargas was drafted by the MLS’ Tampa Bay Mutiny in 1996 and joined the Fusion in the 1997 MLS Expansion Draft. He played four games for the U.S. men’s senior national team and was also capped at the under-17 and under-20 levels.

“Nelson was the obvious choice for the head-coach role,” Dalglish said. “We worked together to develop a DNA for this club, and I know he’s the right man to take that forward. He will bring great energy and enthusiasm to the role and continue to instill a winning mentality within our first team.”