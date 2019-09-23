Semi-pro Florida Soccer Soldiers takes step to another U.S. Open Cinderella run

The Florida Soccer Soldiers, a North Miami Beach-based semi-pro team, advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup with a stunning shootout win over professional team Charlotte Independence on May 14, 2019. Courtesy Florida Soccer Soldiers

The Florida Soccer Soldiers, a Miramar-based semi-pro team that made an improbable run to the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open Cup, took their first step toward the 2020 Cup on Sunday.

The Soccer Soldiers beat Miami’s Red Force FC 2-0 in the opening round of qualifying. Eighty-nine amateur and semi-pro teams from across the country are competing to earn spots in the 2020 U.S. Open Cup next Spring.

Another local team, Miami United U23 beat Atletico Miami 7-3 in another qualifier during the weekend. The second round is Oct. 19-20.

Last year, the Soccer Soldiers, a collection of multinational local players, upset former NASL team Miami FC and Division II USL Championship’s Charlotte Independence to reach the third round, where they lost to North Carolina FC 1-0.

Charlotte coaches were so impressed with the Soccer Soldiers’ 19-year-old forward Valentin Sabella, a 2018 MAST Academy graduate, that they signed him. Sabella was named to the Best XI of the United Premier Soccer League last season.

In other local soccer news, Miami FC reached the top of the NISA Showcase standings with a 2-1 win over Stumptown (N.C.) Athletic at Barry University on Sunday night. Brenton Griffiths and Ariel Martinez scored goals. Martinez is one of the few players left on the Miami FC roster from its NASL days. Miami FC, which joined the NISA league this season, is 2-0 and has a plus-eight goal differential through two games.