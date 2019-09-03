Inter Miami gets this rising Canadian talent in trade with Vancouver Whitecaps

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

Inter Miami announced its fourth player signing on Tuesday, 21-year-old Canadian midfielder David Norman Jr., who was traded by the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for a conditional 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick.

Norman is the son of former Whitecaps player David Norman, who also played for the Canadian national team. The younger Norman has represented Canada at the U15, U17 and U23 levels. He is designated as a “homegrown player,” meaning he came up through the Whitecaps’ youth academy, and will be on Inter Miami’s supplemental roster, which does not count against the team’s salary cap.

He is on loan with Canadian Premier League team Pacific FC for the rest of this season and will join Miami in January 2020.

“David is a young, creative player who has had an impressive career at the youth levels with Vancouver and the Canadian national team,” said Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough. “We are looking forward to bringing him to Inter Miami ahead of our inaugural season.”

The 6-foot-2 central midfielder made one first-team appearance with Whitecaps FC in the 2018 Canadian Championship. He joined Vancouver in 2007 at the age nine as a member of the WFC Prospects program, and climbed through the youth development ranks. He played one year at Oregon State University, starting 15 of 17 games.

Other players signed by Inter Miami so far are 19-year-olds Christian Makoun, Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranaza. Makoun is from Venezuela, Pellegrini and Carranaza are from Argentina. McDonough said he hoped to sign up to eight players by the end of September, and the team is also expected to name a coach in the coming months. The Major League Soccer season begins in March 2020.