Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz say ‘No Pay, No Play,’ threaten strike over unpaid salary.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz, who captured hearts during the Women’s World Cup with their joyful style of soccer and celebrations, are not so happy these days.

On Monday, the players threatened to strike over up to nine months of back wages they say they’re owed by the Jamaican Football Federation.

Many of the players, including Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and Allyson Swaby, launched a “No Pay, No Play” campaign on social media, and said until they are paid, they will boycott all training camps and upcoming games, including an Olympic qualifying match at the end of September.

Shaw wrote: “First Caribbean team to qualify for a World Cup. We have made a lot of sacrifices to wear the colors of Jamaica. We have respected and worn the colors with pride. We are in a position where we are literally fighting just to get paid by legal agreements. This ain’t just about money, it’s about change, change in the way women’s football is viewed, especially in Jamaica. We deserve more and they can do better. For this reason, I along with my teammates wont’ be participating in any future tournaments until being paid.”

Lauren Silver’s Instagram post said, simply, “TIME IS UP. #NOPAYNOPLAY”

Swaby wrote: “As athletes, we play the game wholeheartedly and with commitment. The monetary incentives can be small and are often not a reflection of the time and dedication we put into our sport. We fought for change and became the first Jamaican women’s football team to sign contracts with our federation. These contracts symbolize the respect we deserve and intend to receive. For this reason, I along with my teammates will not be participating in any games or training sessions until the contract has been fulfilled.”

A letter from the Jamaican Women’s Football Association signed by 19 players from the team was released to the media Monday. It stated:

“Over the course of the year, The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has received many forms of money to ensure the Reggae Girlz’ success. They have received prize money from CONCACAF for qualifying for the World Cup, FIFA to support World Cup preparation, and The Reggae Girlz Foundation, a non-for profit organization created to raise money for the team separate of the JFF. But if the women haven’t received any of the earnings, where could it be?

All the contracted players have not been paid for their work before, during or after the tournament. These players will also not be participating in any Jamaica camps, practice matches, or qualifying matches until 100 percent of outstanding contract payments are made to every player.”

Michael Ricketts, president of the JFF, told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner and RJR Radio: “We have paid them half of what they are to be paid, but the truth of the matter is that we haven’t received the money from FIFA yet, and we’re not able to pay them in full.”

Ricketts said the federation has agreed to pay the rest of the money by the end of September.