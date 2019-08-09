Here’s how Inter Miami U17-18 team is making history in South Korea this weekend

David Beckham visited his Inter Miami youth academy More than five years after announcing his intention to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami, Beckham was at Central Broward Regional Stadium on June 2, 2019, watching his club’s 150 hand-picked youth academy players as they scrimmaged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than five years after announcing his intention to bring a Major League Soccer team to Miami, Beckham was at Central Broward Regional Stadium on June 2, 2019, watching his club’s 150 hand-picked youth academy players as they scrimmaged.

Inter Miami won’t play its first Major League Soccer game until March 2020, but the club’s Under-17/18 Academy team will make history in South Korea Saturday as the first team to play an official match for the club.

The youth team, made up of South Florida teenagers, is playing four matches in the 10-day K League U- 17 Championship under the direction of Senior Academy Director Jason Kreis, who is also the coach of the United States Under-23 team. The assistant coaches are Brian Haynes and Nicholas Chase.

“The K league presented us with a great opportunity to start training camp early and take our players to an international tournament,” said Paul McDonough, Inter Miami’s sporting director. “Our goal is to provide as many resources and opportunities for the players to help them develop and grow within our academy system, and this was a step in the right direction.”

The 18 players selected were...

FORWARDS: Andres Cardenas (Miami), Moises Cuartas (Miami), Nicolas Diaz (New Smyrna Beach), Brian Hernandez (Miami), Alexander Lozano (Miami)

MIDFIELDERS: Edison Azcona (Deerfield Beach), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Hialeah), Nicolas Pereira (Doral), Francisco Raggio (Miami Beach), Andres Torrealba (Miami)

DEFENDERS: Noah Allen (Pembroke Pines), Jason Bucknor (Weston), Fabrizio Cubeddu (Davie), Esteban Espinosa (Miami), Ian Fray, (Sunrise), Kai Thomas (Coconut Creek)

GOALKEEPERS: Ralph Montero (Weston), Mauricio Uribe (Miami)