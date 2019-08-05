Lionel Messi injured, will not travel to Miami with FC Barcelona for Wednesday’s game

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi injured his calf during training Monday and will not travel to Miami with the team for Wednesday’s game vs. Napoli AP

Lionel Messi injured his right calf during training Monday morning and will not travel with the team to Miami for Wednesday’s game against Napoli at Hard Rock Stadium.

Two officials with Relevent Sports, the promoter of Wednesday’ game, confirmed the reports out of Barcelona that Messi suffered an injury and will not make the trip. The rest of the team, including Luis Suarez and newly-signed Antoine Griezmann, are expected to travel to Miami on Monday. The team is due to arrive Monday evening and will train Tuesday night at the stadium.

Messi had returned from his summer break and Monday was his first practice.

Barcelona and SSC Napoli are two of the most successful franchises in their respective leagues. A 26-time LaLiga and five-time UEFA Champions League champions, FC Barcelona holds the league record for the most Copa del Rey (30) and Supercopade Espana (13) titles, as well as European records for the most UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (4) and UEFA Super Cup (5) wins.

SSC Napoli has won two league titles, five Coppa Italias, two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and one UEFA Cup. The club placed second overall in Serie A this year. This will be Napoli’s first trip to the United States in 30 years.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster and at https://www.releventsportsgroup.com/en/events