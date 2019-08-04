Bedoya yells gun control plea to Congress after scoring goal. Here’s what he shouted

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, a Weston native, grabbed an on-field mic after scoring a goal Sunday night and screamed a plea to Congress for stricter gun control in wake of the weekend’s mass shootings. Getty Images

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, a Weston native, screamed out a plea for stricter gun control into an on-field microphone after scoring a goal against D.C. United Sunday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Upon scoring the first-half goal, he ran to a corner of the field, grabbed the mic from the field, and yelled: “Hey, Congress, do something now! End Gun Violence! Let’s Go!” The audio was heard by the FS1 T.V. audience.

Bedoya’s outrage come in the wake of a pair of mass shootings over the weekend. A shooting Saturday in El Paso, Texas, left 20 dead and 26 injured, and another in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning killed nine people and injured at least 27.

Sunday afternoon, before the game, Bedoya Tweeted his views on gun control: “I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their sh-t together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition.”

Bedoya grabbing a field mic to deliver a message on gun violence, since clippit doesn't play inline https://t.co/3vgoIPPMwg pic.twitter.com/WrwbQvp2CG — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 5, 2019

Bedoya, 32, attended St. Thomas Aquinas High and grew up 15 minutes from Parkland, where 17 students were killed in a 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Following the Parkland shooting, he wore an “MSD Strong” shirt under his jersey for last year’s opening game. At the time, he posted on Twitter: “Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. I grew up 15 min from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage and keep on keepin’ on!”