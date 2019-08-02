Miami FC to play N.Y. Cosmos on road for NPSL title. Here are the details

Cubano Martinez lleva al Miami FC a su primer triunfo de la temporada Con un gran gol del cubano Ariel Martínez el Miami FC consiguió, este sábado en el estadio Ocean Bank Field de FIU, el primer triunfo de la temporada -y de su historia- al derrotar 1-0 al FC Edemonton, ubicado en el tercer puesto de la clasificaci Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Con un gran gol del cubano Ariel Martínez el Miami FC consiguió, este sábado en el estadio Ocean Bank Field de FIU, el primer triunfo de la temporada -y de su historia- al derrotar 1-0 al FC Edemonton, ubicado en el tercer puesto de la clasificaci

The players change. The league changes. But the script stays the same.

Miami FC is headed to another championship game. This time, it is on the road against the New York Cosmos for the National Premier Soccer League trophy. The game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, N.Y.

Only two players – midfielders Ariel Martinez and Dylan Mares -- remain from the 2017 Miami FC team that lost to the Cosmos in the NASL Semifinals; a thrilling game that came down to penalty kicks in front of 7,115 fans at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Though their coach, roster and home field have changed since then (Miami FC downsized from FIU to Barry University), Miami players are hungry as ever to knock off the undefeated Cosmos and repeat as NPSL champions.

Miami went 14-1 this season, outscoring opponents 66-11. Eight of the games were shutouts, and the team is riding a 13-game win streak.

“This final should be a good spectacle, and we will have to be at our best,” said Miami FC coach Paul Dalglish. “We’re quite lucky that Miami United and Naples were in our division and gave us really tough games to prepare us for the Cosmos. They play a possession-based style and we’re going to have to be patient.”

New York will have home field advantage, and the game is on artificial turf, which the Miami players have not seen much all season. But Dalglish in confident in his squad, which includes veteran midfielder Lance Rozeboom, whom he brought in this season after coaching him in Austin and Ottawa. Rozeboom, 30, is a team leader, known to help clear the cones after practice and carry bags at the airport.

“Lance knows exactly the type of tactics I use on the field, and he is a brilliant person who makes any locker room better,” Dalglish said.

Rozeboom says of all the teams he has played on, Miami FC has the most talented attacking group he has seen. “We have Dylan, Ariel, Dario (Suarez), Miguel (Gonzalez) and more guys coming off the bench. The Cosmos are technical, well coached and organized. It’s going to come down to a few decisive moments.”

Fans in Miami are invited to a watch party at VezaSur Brewing Co. in Wynwood (55 N.W. 25 St).