Inter Miami ‘very close’ to naming coach — owner offers hints at who it might be

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas told BBC News and other reporters at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Orlando on Wednesday that the team is “very close” to hiring a manager, and that it is “someone you’re going to know who has coached before at the highest level and who has played at the highest level.”

He said they are looking for a long-term coach.

“We are trying to get someone who can also commit here for a period of time and leave his fingerprints on our team,” Mas said.

Among the available managers who have playing and coaching experience at the highest level: David Moyes (56-year-old Scot played at Celtic, coached at Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, West Ham), Santiago Solari (42-year-old Argentine played at River Plate, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan, coached the Argentine national team, Real Madrid youth and briefly Real Madrid), and Massimiliano “Max” Allegri (51-year-old Italian who played in Serie A and most recently led Juventus to five league titles and two Champions League finals from 2014-19).

Former U.S. national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann would also fit that description. He played for VfB Stuttgart, Inter Milan, AS Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, played on the 1990 World Cup champion German team and coached Germany, Bayern Munich and the United States.

Paul McDonough, the team’s sporting director, said last week that they had serious conversations with two coach candidates and that they won’t hire someone unless it is the perfect fit. He said MLS experience was not mandatory.

“MLS experience is not a hard-fast requirement; but if we brought a coach in who did not have MLS experience, then we’d certainly understand there’s a void there and add MLS experience to his immediate support staff,” McDonough said.

Inter Miami, which begins play in March 2020, last week signed its first two players — Argentine 19-year-olds Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranza — and a third player is expected to be signed in the coming week.

Mas also told reporters that the team had received more than 8,000 season ticket deposits for the inaugural season at 18,000-seat Lockhart Stadium. Pricing and ticket packages will be announced soon.