We paid women’s team more than men during the past 10 years, U.S. Soccer president says

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro released a lengthy statement late Monday asserting that the organization paid the U.S. Women’s National Team more than the men’s team during the past decade, adding fuel to a debate about equal pay as the federation prepares to head into mediation in a federal pay-equity lawsuit filed by 28 members of the women’s team.

In the detailed letter, which he sent to U.S. Soccer members and posted on social media, Cordeiro states that the federation paid the women’s team $34.1 million from 2010 to 2018 compared to $26.4 million for the men’s team. The financial analysis, which Cordeiro said was reviewed by an independent accounting firm, includes IRS tax filings and does not include money received by U.S. Soccer from FIFA for World Cup participation or bonuses as those totals are out of the federation’s control.

Comparing pay between the men’s and women’s teams is complicated because each group negotiated its collective bargaining agreement with different pay structures and benefits.

U.S. Soccer pays the women a guaranteed base salary of $100,000 per year as well as $67,500 to $72,500 as compensation for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League. The women also have a benefits package that includes health care, retirement, paid maternity leave, childcare and severance. Players on the men’s team are paid solely on training camp invitations, game appearances and bonuses. U.S. Soccer does not pay salaries for men who play in Major League Soccer or other professional leagues around the world; nor does it provide the benefits package the women get.

According to the letter, the men’s team generated more revenue during the past 10 years. The women generated $101.3 million over 238 games between 2009 and 2019. The men brought in $185.7 million in 191 games during that period.

World Cup compensation is out of the equation because it comes from FIFA and is based on revenue generated. The 2018 Men’s World Cup in Russia generated $6 billion, the total prize money was $400 million and champion France took home $38 million. The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France generated $130 million, total prize money was $30 million and the champion U.S. team got $4 million.

“I want you to know that U.S. Soccer is committed to doing right by our players, and I’ve been encouraged by the public comments from players expressing their desire for a cooperative approach,” wrote Cordeiro, who lives in Miami Beach. “I remain optimistic that we can find common ground. Together, I believe we can get this done.”

He said U.S. Soccer made a deliberate decision not to discuss or debate the pay issue during the World Cup.

“Instead of debating the facts in the media in the lead-up to the World Cup, we focused on providing the team with everything they needed to win in France,” he wrote. “Indeed, we spared no expense in our support of the team — support they deserve — including chartered flights, world-class training facilities, a tireless coaching and support staff and unprecedented promotion and marketing...U.S. Soccer believes that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.”

The dispute continues in the wake of the United States winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, its second championship in a row and fourth overall. The team had a huge fan following, drew record TV ratings and after winning the final over the Netherlands, the crowd in Lyon chanted: “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!” Fans also chanted and carried posters demanding equal pay during the team’s celebration parade in New York City.

Molly Levenson, a spokesperson for the U.S. women’s players union, took issue with Cordeiro’s letter.

“This is a sad attempt by the USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress,” she said in a statement. “The USSF has repeatedly admitted that it does not pay the women equally and that it does not believe the women even deserve to be paid equally... The numbers the USSF uses are utterly false.”

Levenson called the USSF fact sheet “a ruse” and complained that the numbers were inflated because they included the amount U.S. Soccer contributes to the players’ NWSL salaries.

“Here is what they cannot deny,” continued Levenson. “For every game a man plays on the MNT he makes a higher base salary payment than a woman on the WNT. For every comparable win or tie, his bonus is higher. That is the very definition of gender discrimination. For the USSF to believe otherwise is disheartening, but it only increases our determination to obtain true equal pay.”