Miami Fusion: Where Are They Now? Updates on Preki, El Pibe, Popeye and 55 others

Colombia legend Carlos Valderrama showed off a new look with straight hair on Instagram Credit: INSTAGRAM / @PIBEVALDERRAMAP

MIAMI FUSION: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Lockhart Stadium was recently bulldozed to make way for Inter Miami’s temporary stadium and training facility. But before the new Inter Miami players take over the space, let’s take a look back at the 58 Miami Fusion players and three head coaches who made Major League Soccer memories there from 1998-2001. Here’s what they’re doing now:

▪ Jeremy Aldrich (1999-2000, 22 games): Youth coach, math teacher in Illinois.

▪ Kyle Beckerman (2000-01, 3 games): Still playing, 37 years old. Captain of Real Salt Lake MLS team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Jeff Bilyk (1999-2001, 35 games): Assistant coach Appalachian St. University and coaching director at the Carolina Rapids.

▪ Ian Bishop (2001, 23 games): Technical Analyst, Palm Beach Soccer Academy.

▪ Jason Boyce (1999, 9 games): Coaching youth and high school soccer in California.

▪ Jeff Budnick (1998-99, 3 games): Attorney, and coach for Louisville City FC.

▪ Jeff Cassar (1998-2001, 51 games): Was goalkeeper coach at Real Salt Lake from and also was goalkeeper coach for the U.S. Under-23 team.

▪ Leo Cullen (1998-2001, 93 games, 1 goal): Was an assistant coach at the University of Maryland and at Army before becoming a player agent.

▪ Brian Dunseth (2001, 15 games): TV and radio commentator for Real Salt Lake. Also owns a sport fashion line.

▪ Roberto Gaucho (1999, 5 games, 1 goal): Current status unknown.

▪ Mario Gori (1999, 12 games): Played for New England, Columbus, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds before retiring.

▪ Edwin Gorter (1999, 15 games, 3 goals): TV analyst, agent, health care product sales.

▪ Henry Gutierrez (1998-2000, 87 games, 14 goals): Spent many years as a youth coach in North Carolina, currently at North Carolina FC youth development academy.

▪ Jay Heaps (1999-2001, 71 games, 8 goals): Managed the New England Revolution from 2011-17, now president and GM of Birmingham Legion FC.

▪ Chris Henderson (2001, 25 games, 3 goals): Seattle Sounders Technical Director. Was considered for Inter Miami GM job.

▪ Marcelo “Popeye” Herrera (1998, 17 games, 5 goals): Successful professional coach in Argentina and coached Costa Rica’s U17, U20 and U23 teams. Currently manager at Gimnasia Jujuy.

▪ Dusty Hudock (1999, 3 games): Assistant Goalkeeper Coach Charleston Battery.

▪ Brian Kamler (1999-2000, 40 games): Worked as a radio host for Real Salt Lake and coach of the USL Green Bay Voyageurs.

▪ Kris Kelderman (1998, 21 games): Coached University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers, and also served as assistant coach for George Mason University, the Kansas City Wizards and DC United.

▪ Matt Kmosko (1998, 29 games): Auto dealer in Clearwater area.

▪ Cle Kooiman (1998, 14 games): Former U.S. national team defender is coach and director of Inland Empire Surf, a Southern California soccer club. Was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2018.

▪ Alen Kozic (1998-2000, 6 games, 1 goal): FIU alum got his master’s degree at University of South Florida, opened a sports netting business in Tampa area.

▪ Tony Kuhn (1999, 10 games): Graduated with honors in economics at Vanderbilt, got masters in Architecture at UNC-Charlotte, works in real estate and urban redevelopment.

▪ Garth Lagerway (1999-2000, 18 games): Graduated from Duke, got law degree at Georgetown, worked as an attorney. GM/President of the Seattle Sounders since 2015, and was GM of Real Salt Lake from 2007-15.

▪ Roy Lassiter (2000, 27 games, 8 goals): One of the most prolific scorers in MLS history, member of the U.S. national team, and after retirement became a successful youth coach. Currently technical director at Washington Premier FC. His son, Ariel, played for the LA Galaxy and is now in the Costa Rican league.

▪ Carlos Llamosa (2001, 20 games): Assistant coach Portland Timbers.

▪ Martin Machon (2000, 24 games, 2 goals): Went back to Guatemala after his playing days, has worked as a coach and director of a national physical education program.

▪ John Maessner (1998-99, 40 games): Worked for D.C. United youth academy and coached at University of Nebraska-Kearney. Runs soccer camps.

▪ Pete Marino (2001, 2 games): Most recently was still playing for Treasure Coast Galleons minor-league team

▪ Tyrone Marshall (1998-2001, 82 games, 9 goals): FIU alum is a Real Salt Lake assistant coach.

▪ Saul Martinez (1999, 15 games, 4 goals): Honduran was last playing with Miami United of the NPSL but has since retired.

▪ Pablo Mastroeni (1998-2001, 100 games, 2 goals): One of the best players in Fusion history, member of the U.S. national team, went on to serve as head coach at Colorado Rapids from 2014-17.

▪ Matt Napoleon (1998, 4 games): Works in Columbus, Ohio, in real estate/affordable housing.

▪ Frances Okaroh (2000, 13 games): Has been an assistant coach at his alma mater, Boston University, for the past 13 years.

▪ Arley Palacios (1999): Went on to play in China and Colombia before retiring in 2010.

▪ Carlos Parra (1998-99, 25 games): Played for Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution and NY/NJ MetroStars. Became a successful youth coach in Atlanta and South Florida, a youth director at Weston FC, and recently was hired by Sunrise Prime.

▪ Paulinho (1998): Went back to Brazil and has been a coach in the lower pro divisions since 2008.

▪ Alex Pineda Chacon (2001, 25 games, 19 goals, 9 assists): Pineda Chacon, a longtime member of the Honduran national team, was named MLS MVP after a phenomenal 2001 season with the Fusion. He went on to play for New England, LA, the Crew and Atlanta Silverbacks, who hired him as head coach in 2011. He settled in Georgia, where he is a youth coach and TV analyst.

▪ Preki (2001, 24 games, 8 goals): Two-time MLS MVP spent most of his career with the Kansas City Wiz/Wizards, but spent one season with the Fusion. Since retiring as a player, he has coached MLS teams Chivas USA and Toronto FC, and also USL teams in Sacramento and St. Louis. In 2018, joined the Seattle Sounders as an assistant coach.

▪ Nick Rimando (2000-01, 47 games): The 40-year-old goalkeeper has been with Real Salt Lake for the past 13 seasons and announced he will retire after the 2019 season. He holds MLS records for shutouts, wins, saves and appearances (455).

▪ Maurizio Rocha (1999-2000, 11 games): Bolivian midfielder went on to play in USL and in Bolivia.

▪ Jim Rooney (1999-01, 67 games, 12 goals): Hard-nosed midfielder, now 50, is the head coach of Boca Raton FC, which won the United Premier Soccer League South Florida title last season. He previously was an assistant with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers and Jacksonville Armada.

▪ Tim Sahaydak (1999-2001, 22 games): Associate head coach University of Central Florida women’s soccer team, alongside his wife/head coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak, an Olympic and World Cup champion. They co-coached at Virginia Commonwealth before going to UCF in 2013.

▪ Diego Serna (1998-2001, 100 games, 52 goals): The Fusion’s all-time leading scorer reached his peak with the team and never recaptured that glory after the team folded. Played for various teams in MLS and Colombia, including minor-league Miami FC in 2009.

▪ Greg Simmonds (2001, 9 games): After retirement, became founder and president of Own Touch Soccer and futsal programs in the Richmond, Va. Area.

▪ Dan Stebbins (1998, 24 games, 6 goals): Was inducted into the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame in 2016. Works in medical device sales.

▪ Jerry Tamashiro (1998): Peruvian forward scored the first goal in Fusion history. Since retiring in 2002 has been successful youth coach in Orange County, Calif., and a scout for U.S., Costa Rican and Honduran federations.

▪ Bryan Taylor (1998, 6 games): No current information available.

▪ Johnny Torres (2001, 23 games, 2 goals): Named head coach of men’s soccer team at his alma mater, Creighton University, in 2018, after 12 years as an assistant.

▪ Mickey Trotman (1999, 3 games): Died in a car accident in 2001 at age 26 along with his wife and brother in his native Trinidad and Tobago.

▪ Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama (1998-2000, 24 games, 3 goals): The 57-year-old retired Colombian playmaker with the giant curly mop-top is one of the most recognizable players in MLS history. He remains active in the game as a commentator. Last week he shocked the world by straightening his locks for an ad campaign.

▪ Nelson Vargas (1998-2000, 54 games, 2 goals): Coral Park grad spent many years coaching South Florida youth and last year was hired as assistant at Miami FC.

▪ David Vaudreuil (1998, 20 games, 3 goals): Became a coach after long playing career, most recently head coach for Tulsa Roughnecks.

▪ Wade Webber (1998-99, 35 games): A history buff, spent 10 years teaching IB History and coaching girls soccer at his alma mater Thomas Jefferson High School in the Seattle area. Now a coach with Tacoma Defiance, the Seattle Sounders reserve team.

▪ Welton (1999-2000, 46 games, 12 goals): Brazilian player ended career in 2005 with Seattle Sounders.

▪ Andy Williams (2000, 20 games, 4 goals): Last played for Real Salt Lake in 2011, and has worked as an assistant coach and scout with the team for seven seasons.

▪ David Winner (1998, 3 games): Former FIU player has been successful youth coach, now director of a club in Ohio.

▪ Eric Wynalda (1999-2000, 12 games, 3 goals): Former U.S. national team star became a coach and T.V. analyst. Currently head coach of USL team Las Vegas Lights FC.

HEAD COACHES

▪ Carlos “Cacho” Cordoba (1998): The Argentine is now coaching the Milwaukee Torrent of the NPSL.

▪ Ivo Wortmann (1998-2000): Had a long career coaching in his native Brazil, most recently as an assistant with Gremio in 2015.

▪ Ray Hudson (2000-01): The former Fort Lauderdale Strikers legend left coaching to become a colorful and beloved commentator on BeIN Sports and Siriux XM radio.