Messi, Suarez, other stars expected for FC Barcelona vs. Napoli in Miami on Aug. 7

Good news for fans who bought tickets to see FC Barcelona play Napoli on Aug. 7 at Hard Rock Stadium: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, newly acquired Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong are all committed to being there.

FC Barcelona announced Friday that the entire first team will travel with the club to the United States for the inaugural two-game LaLiga-Serie A Cup. The first game is in Miami Gardens, and the second game is August 10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

FC Barcelona will be traveling to South Florida after playing for the Gamper Trophy in Barcelona, where they will be unveiling the 2019 first team to tens of thousands of fans at Camp Nou Stadium. Napoli is also expected to field its best players against Barcelona.

Barcelona and SSC Napoli are two of the most successful franchises in their respective leagues. A 26-time LaLiga and five-time UEFA Champions League champions, FC Barcelona holds the league record for the most Copa del Rey (30) and Supercopade Espana (13) titles, as well as European records for the most UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (4) and UEFA Super Cup (5) wins.

SSC Napoli has won two league titles, five Coppa Italias, two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and one UEFA Cup. The club placed second overall in Serie A this year. This will be Napoli’s first trip to the United States in 30 years.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster and at https://www.releventsportsgroup.com/en/events