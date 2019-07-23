Estudiantes confirms Argentine winger will join Inter Miami in January 2020

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham on bringing in big-name players David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Beckham, in town for family holiday and Inter Miami CF business, speaks on his discussions with potential big-name players.

Matias Pellegrini, a 19-year-old Argentine winger, met with Inter Miami officials in Miami on Monday, passed a physical and agreed to join David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer team in January 2020, according to Pellegrini’s current club, Estudiantes.

“The club Estudiantes de La Plata has learned that player Matias Pellegrini passed his medical exams with Inter Miami and returned to his country (to continue the season),” said the statement. “The player traveled to the United States with our team official Diego Ronderos, passed the tests, and now awaits the final details for his transfer to MLS...Pellegrini, who trained Tuesday with his club, will begin playing for his new club in January 2020.”

Pellegrini will remain with Estudiantes through the end of December.

Inter Miami officials confirmed that Pellegrini was in Miami on Monday to meet with team executives, but said they were not ready to formally announce anything yet. The deal is reportedly worth $10 million. Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said last week that the first few player signings could come before July 31 and that he hopes to have up to eight players signed by September.

Beckham was in town vacationing with his family the past few days, and was expected to be involved in negotiations.

Beckham and co-owner Jorge Mas said they wanted rising South American stars on their Inter Miami roster; and Pellegrini would fit the bill. He scored three goals and had one assist in 15 matches last season. He played two games in the Copa Libertadores.

Pellegrini, who is 5-9 and 146 lbs., is considered one of the rising stars in Argentina’s youth program, and has played for the U17 and U20 national teams.