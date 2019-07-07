Watch Nike’s epic commercial celebrating the Women’s World Cup-champion United States

United States’ Alex Morgan celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0. (AP Photo/David Vincent) AP

The United States took down the Netherlands, 2-0, to win its record fourth Women’s World Cup and Nike was ready to celebrate the moment.

Immediately after the United States could start celebrating at Stade Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpeau, France, Nike tweeted out a new advertisement, which then aired on the live broadcast. The commercial, which cribs the “I believe that we will win!” chant, celebrates the latest accomplishment for the United States.

This team wins. Everyone wins.



Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

With four Women’s World Cup titles, the United States has two more than any other nation and a new generation of stars has been minted. Megan Rapinoe, a mainstay, scored once and Alex Morgan, another mainstay, set up another, but the most impressive play of the game came off the foot of Rose Lavelle, who was playing in the World Cup for the first time.

The commercial wonders if one day the United States’ women will be thought of in the same breaths as some men’s powerhouses.

“I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world,” the narrator says. “And that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like, ‘I want to be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up.’”

If any team can make it happen, it’s this one.