These are the leaders for the Golden Boot, given to the top scorer at the World Cup

The Golden Boot is given to the top scorer at every FIFA World Cup.

So who leads the race at the 2019 Women’s World Cup following the quarterfinal matches in France?

Four players are tied with five goals. The tiebreaker used is assists. After the tiebreaker is applied, two players are tied for the lead. And both are from the United States Women’s National Team.

Here’s the list, with players in bold on active teams in the tournament:

Alex Morgan, five goals, three assists: Morgan scored all five of her goals in her first WWC match against Thailand. While she’s been kept out of the net since then, Morgan has distributed and been an effective forward for the United States. That included picking up a foul and a key pass that led to both goals in a 2-1 victory over tournament host France in the quarterfinals. Next up: England in Tuesday’s semifinals. Megan Rapinoe, five goals, three assists: She’s in scorching form right when the USWNT needed it most. Rapinoe rocketed up the golden boot race during the knockout rounds, scoring all four of the United States’ goals in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches. The two Round of 16 goals against Spain came via the penalty spot, while the two against France came days after headlines for protesting and President Donald Trump’s response clouded the talk leading into the quarterfinal match. Next up: England in Tuesday’s semifnals. Ellen White, five goals, no assists: White has been a go-to option for the Three Lionesses, and a big reason why they’re in the WWC semifinals. Teams making it in the semifinals get two matches guaranteed, either with a place in the final or in the third-place match. So White will have two cracks to move past Morgan and Rapinoe. Next up: USA in Tuesday’s semifinals. Sam Kerr, five goals, no assists: Arguably the best player in the world, the forward scored four times against Jamaica during the group stage. She also added a goal against Italy during that phase of the tournament. However, she was quieted in the Round of 16 where Australia was eliminated. She can’t win the golden boot with Morgan and Rapinoe already ahead on the tiebreaker with matches still to play.

Brazil’s Cristiane and France’s Wendie Renard each scored four goals with no assists, while six players have three goals. Among those six, only America’s Carli Lloyd and the Netherlands’ Vivianne Medema are still on active teams in the semifinals.